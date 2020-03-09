Contact Lenses Market by Orthokeratology and Decorative Lenses Applications – Reaching at US$ 9.2 Billion Investment to 2023

New Report on Contact lenses market studied by spherical, toric, multifocal, cosmetic, and monovision contact lenses. It estimates the share, size, demand, forecast, overview and top trends to 2023.

Contact lenses market is expected to reach USD 9.2 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 7.2 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.9%. Study involved four major activities to estimate current market size for contact lenses. Report analyzes various types of contact lenses and their adoption pattern. It aims at estimating contact lenses market size & future growth potential of contact lenses market for different segments such as product type (model, design, material, color variation, and application), distribution channel,and region.

Contact lenses market, by model, segmented into daily wear, extended wear, & traditional contact lenses. Daily wear contact lenses segment to dominate market in 2018. Large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to advantages offered by daily wear contact lenses, like easy wearability, no requirement of lens cleaning (in case of disposable daily wear contact lenses), & no requirement of overnight wear.

Major applications of corrective contact lenses are correction of refractive errors and treatment of visual deficiencies such as hypermetropia/hyperopia, myopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. Advancements, such as drug delivering lenses, in contact lens technology and increasing adoption trends in various regional markets are expected to drive the market demand over forecast period. The rising number of visual inaccuracies is expected to further drive the global market over the forecast period.

Contact lenses market is dominated by top four players, namely, Johnson & Johnson (US), Alcon, Inc. (US), Cooper Vision, Inc. (US), and Bausch + Lomb (US). Some of other key players in contact lenses market are Carl Zeiss Meditech AG (Germany), HOYA Corporation (Japan), Essilor Group (France), SEED Co., Ltd. (Japan), Menicon Co., Ltd. (Japan), and BenQ Materials Corporation (Taiwan).

Technological Scenario

1 Key Technologies in the Contact Lenses Market

2 Hydraclear Technology

3 ASD Technology

4 Lacreon Technology

5 Peg Technology

6 PC Technology

7 Optimized Toric Lens Geometry Technology

8 Digital Zone Optics Lens Design Technology

9 Lightstream Lens Technology

Contact lenses market is segmented into daily wear, extended wear, and traditional contact lenses. Daily wear contact lenses segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. High growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to the advantages offered by daily wear contact lenses, such as easy wearability, no requirement of lens cleaning (in the case of disposable daily wear contact lenses),

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–40% and Tier 3–25%

By Designation – C-level–35%, Director Level–45%, Others–20%

By Region – North America–27%, Europe–26%, AsiaPacific–29.0%, Rest of the World–18%

Emerging countries such as China and India is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rapidly developing healthcare industry in China and India, growth in aging population, rising prevalence of myopia, rising per capita income, increasing investments in these countries by key market players, the expansion of private-sector hospitals & clinics to rural areas.