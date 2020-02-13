Contact Center Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2024

Global Contact Center Market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Contact Center market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Contact Center market will register a 4.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 36800 million by 2024, from US$ 27700 million in 2019.

A contact center (also referred to as a customer interaction center or e-contact center) is a central point in an enterprise from which all customer contacts are managed. The contact center typically includes one or more online call centers but may include other types of customer contact as well, including e-mail newsletters, postal mail catalogs, Web site inquiries and chats, and the collection of information from customers during in-store purchasing. A contact center is generally part of an enterprise’s overall customer relationship management (CRM).

The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as Telecommunication, BFSI, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer Goods, etc. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

While improved continuity and disaster recovery are large contributing factors for contact centers’ purpose in turning to the cloud, innovations in cloud technology are also enabling contact centers to create new engagement touchpoints for consumers. Not to mention, cloud-based contact centers offer an increased degree of scalability and integration capabilities, which are unmatched by traditional on-premise contact center models.

This study considers the Contact Center value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

On-Premise Type

Cloud-based Type

Segmentation by application:

Telecommunication

BFSI

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Teleperformance

Alorica

Convergys

Atento S.A

Sykes Enterprises

Arvato

Serco Group

Acticall (Sitel)

Transcom

TeleTech

Concentrix (SYNNEX)

HKT Teleservices

Comdata Group

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Contact Center market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Contact Center market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Contact Center players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Contact Center with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Contact Center submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Contact Center Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Contact Center Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Contact Center Segment by Type

2.2.1 Clinical Software

2.2.2 Non-Clinical Solutions

2.3 Contact Center Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Contact Center Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Contact Center Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Contact Center Segment by Application

Chapter Three: Global Contact Center by Players

3.1 Global Contact Center Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Contact Center Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Contact Center Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Contact Center Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

Chapter Four: Contact Center by Regions

4.1 Contact Center Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Contact Center Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Contact Center Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Contact Center Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Contact Center Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Contact Center Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Contact Center Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Contact Center Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

….Continued

