Contact Adhesives Market– Focus Technology Co., Ltd., Hanna Rubber Company , Bagla Group

The Global Contact Adhesives Market is expected to reach USD 5.79 million by 2025, from USD 3.86 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in the global contact adhesives market are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA ,3M, Bostik France , H.B. Fuller Company , Illinois Tool Works Inc., Imprint ,Pidilite Industries (India), Royal Adhesives & Sealants (US)., HEARTLAND ADHESIVES LLC, U.S. Adhesives, Inc. UNIVERSAL ADHESIVES, Focus Technology Co., Ltd., Hanna Rubber Company , Bagla Group , Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, Construction Chemicals (UK) LTD, delo-adhesives, Advance, Agrisearch Limited, among others

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the contact adhesives market in the next 8 years. Contact adhesive are high strength materials used in the binding of different materials. Owing to its high holding strength it doesn’t require clamps to hold the timber together. In other words contact adhesives are also known as semi-structural adhesives. These contact adhesives are very good from plastic laminate to manufactured boards. It is applied to both surfaces which are being bonded and is then left until touch dry. They are used in end-industry such as woodworking, leather & footwear, automotive, construction. Out of these automotive is one of the important factors for the growth of the global contact adhesives market. In 2018 according to the article published by India Brand Equity Foundation, automotive accounts 7.1 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).The overall automobile export is growing at a rate of 15.81 per cent in the period of 2017-18. Due to the growth of automotive industry will impact to the growth of global contact adhesives market in future.

The global contact adhesives market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of contact adhesives market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

