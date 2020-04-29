Consumption Of Adult Milk Powder Market Concentrated Area By 2025 : Abbott, Nestle, Anlene, Murray Goulburn, Régilait, Yili, Fasska, Yashily, Vreugdenhil Dairy

The purpose of Adult Milk Powder market research report is to provide comprehensively analysis of shrewd Adult Milk Powder industry frameworks. This report gives top to bottom examination of key industry players, exchange accomplices, producers, financial specialists, industry experts and different members. The Adult Milk Powder report includes present as well as future innovation patterns, demand/supply patterns, advertise gauge and figures. Likewise, report incorporates key components impacting and hindering the market development, focused investigation with market winning procedures embraced by key players in Adult Milk Powder industry.

Adult milk powder is mainly marketed for providing nutrition, such as necessary vitamins and minerals, for the adult group. Adult milk powder, targeted at the adult, provides the nutrition supplement for the group. Global leading milk powder manufacturers are actively expanding their adult milk powder business. Some leaders, like Abbott, Nestle, commonly launch specific brand for specific region.

Consumption of adult milk powder mainly concentrates in Europe. In 2016, the consumption volume of adult milk powder in the region reached 104385 MT, holding 28.53% market share globally. The second consumer is USA, with 18.42% share. Global consumption of Adult milk powder increased from 306127 MT in 2012 to 365880 MT in 2016 with the CAGR of 4.56%.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abbott, Nestle, Anlene, Murray Goulburn, Régilait, Yili, Fasska, Yashily, Vreugdenhil Dairy, Anchor, GMP, Feihe, Tatura, Ausino Products, Wondersun, Able Food Sdn Bhd, Mengniu, Anmum™ Malaysia. The global Adult Milk Powder market is valued at 3890 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 5080 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2019-2025. As for adult milk powder suppliers, each supplier owns their key sales regions. Abbott places USA as their first sales place, while many suppliers from Australia and New Zealand take China as their key market. Adult milk powder suppliers should play attention on the local region consumption characteristic and provides appropriate products to consumers.

This report focuses on Adult Milk Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Adult Milk Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Whole Milk Powder

Skim Milk Powder

Market segment by Application, split into

Age 18-35

Age 35-55

Age >55

