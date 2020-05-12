Consumer Telematics Market Understanding the Key Product Segments and Their Future 2019-2025 | Verizon Harman TomTom AT&T Vodafone Group PLC Ford Motors Co.

DecisionMarketReports.com published “Global Consumer Telematics Market” from its database. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Consumer telematics are communication technologies and services enabling transfer of large amounts of data in and out of passenger vehicles in real-time. This provides consumers in-vehicle services, global positioning System (GPS) navigation, traffic information, local search (for example, for petrol pumps / gas stations or restaurants) and concierge services.
Passenger cars manufactured today offer unique connectivity solutions for better monitoring and tracking. The market is driven by amplified market penetration of smart phones, supportive governmental regulations which call for higher safety and security measures, growing demand for superior driving experience, lowered connectivity cost, and high speed internet technologies such as Long-Term Evolution (LTE).
Consumer telematics includes passenger cars. Technology agreements and collaborations are the key strategies adopted by the market players to enhance their market share. Based on type of telematics, the market is segmented into Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The traditional automotive OEM emphases on traffic safety while aftermarket highlights media, entertainment and other personalized services.
In 2017, the global Consumer Telematics market size was 4630 million US$ and it is expected to reach 43400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 32.3% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Consumer Telematics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Consumer Telematics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Verizon
Harman
TomTom
AT&T
Vodafone Group PLC
Ford Motors Co.
BMW
Telefonica
MiX Telematics
Trimble Navigation Limited
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Solutions
Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Car(Owned and Rental Based)
Insurance
Healthcare
Media & Entertainment
Vehicle manufacturers/dealers
Government agencies
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Consumer Telematics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Consumer Telematics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Consumer Telematics are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
