Consumer Telematics Market To Grow At A Phenomenal Cagr During The Period 2019-2025

Consumer Telematics Market

Consumer telematics are communication technologies and services enabling transfer of large amounts of data in and out of passenger vehicles in real-time. This provides consumers in-vehicle services, global positioning System (GPS) navigation, traffic information, local search (for example, for petrol pumps / gas stations or restaurants) and concierge services.

Passenger cars manufactured today offer unique connectivity solutions for better monitoring and tracking. The market is driven by amplified market penetration of smart phones, supportive governmental regulations which call for higher safety and security measures, growing demand for superior driving experience, lowered connectivity cost, and high speed internet technologies such as Long-Term Evolution (LTE).

Consumer telematics includes passenger cars. Technology agreements and collaborations are the key strategies adopted by the market players to enhance their market share. Based on type of telematics, the market is segmented into Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The traditional automotive OEM emphases on traffic safety while aftermarket highlights media, entertainment and other personalized services.

In 2017, the global Consumer Telematics market size was 4630 million US$ and it is expected to reach 43400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 32.3% between 2018 and 2025.

This report studies the Consumer Telematics market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2013-2017 and forecast data 2018-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Verizon

Harman

TomTom

AT&T

Vodafone Group PLC

Ford Motors Co.

BMW

Telefonica

MiX Telematics

Trimble Navigation Limited

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Solutions

Service

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Car(Owned and Rental Based)

Insurance

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Vehicle manufacturers/dealers

Government agencies

