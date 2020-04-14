Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market 2019 In-depth Analysis On Factors Driving New Trends In The Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.
CPG logistics is a business process that involves the management and movement of consumer packaged goods from the point of origin to the point of consumption. It is a core part of supply chain management (SCM) and includes services such as freight forwarding and multimodal transport through air, ship, truck, and rail. It also provides customs brokerage, warehousing and storage, tracking, and tracing of freight goods services.
The transportation segment dominated the market and accounted for close to 48% of the market share in terms of revenue. Transportation includes the movement of CPG products from one location to another through different modes like road, rail, and sea.
In 2018, the global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
FedEx
UTi Worldwide
Ryder System
CEVA Holdings
Deutsche Bahn
Agility
Schneider
UPS
Expeditors
APL Logistics
C.H. Robinson
Eagle Global Logistics
Exel
Menlo Worldwide
Nexus Distribution
Nippon Express
NYK Logistics
Panalpina
Penske Logistics
Star Distribution Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Transportation
Warehousing
Value-Added Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Food & Beverages Sector
Footwear and Apparel Sector
Tobacco Sector
Cleaning Products Sector
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
