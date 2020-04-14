Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market 2019 In-depth Analysis On Factors Driving New Trends In The Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics

CPG logistics is a business process that involves the management and movement of consumer packaged goods from the point of origin to the point of consumption. It is a core part of supply chain management (SCM) and includes services such as freight forwarding and multimodal transport through air, ship, truck, and rail. It also provides customs brokerage, warehousing and storage, tracking, and tracing of freight goods services.

The transportation segment dominated the market and accounted for close to 48% of the market share in terms of revenue. Transportation includes the movement of CPG products from one location to another through different modes like road, rail, and sea.

In 2018, the global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

FedEx

UTi Worldwide

Ryder System

CEVA Holdings

Deutsche Bahn

Agility

Schneider

UPS

Expeditors

APL Logistics

C.H. Robinson

Eagle Global Logistics

Exel

Menlo Worldwide

Nexus Distribution

Nippon Express

NYK Logistics

Panalpina

Penske Logistics

Star Distribution Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-Added Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Food & Beverages Sector

Footwear and Apparel Sector

Tobacco Sector

Cleaning Products Sector

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

