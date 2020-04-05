Consumer Endpoint Security Market 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends with Top Key Players- RSA Security, Symantec, Trend Micro, Forcepoint, McAfee and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Consumer Endpoint Security Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Consumer Endpoint Security Market



Endpoint security or endpoint protection is an approach to the protection of computer networks that are remotely bridged to client devices. The connection of laptops, tablets, mobile phones and other wireless devices to corporate networks creates attack paths for security threats. The convenience of several services such as online banking also increases the number of internet users saving critical information on the web. This increasing dependence on the Internet comes with high security risks such as data theft and phishing, which increases the need to secure the web and endpoints, in turn, driving the growth of the market. The increased adoption of SaaS-based security solutions will be one of the major trends that will gain traction in this market in the next few years. In addition to easy installation and upgrades, SaaS-based security solutions follow the pay-per-use model and are less expensive. This will result in an increased adoption of SaaS-based security solutions among enterprises in various industries, especially small- and medium-scale businesses.

This report focuses on the global Consumer Endpoint Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Consumer Endpoint Security development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

RSA Security

Symantec

Trend Micro

Forcepoint

McAfee

Cisco Systems

HP

IBM

Microsoft

Panda Security

CipherCloud

Digital Guardian

WatchGuard Technologies

Trustwave

Avast Software

Blue Coat Systems

Fortinet

SafeNet

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SaaS-based

Cloud-based

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Individual

Enterprise

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Consumer Endpoint Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Consumer Endpoint Security development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



