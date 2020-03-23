Consumer Electronics Scorecard – Thematic Research

The overriding concern for consumer electronics companies over the next two years will be the impact on sales, profits, and global supply chains of the bilateral trade war between the US and China, just as the global economic cycle peaks, interest rates harden, and central banks around the world tighten the reins. Many companies in the sector, led by Apple, use Chinese subcontractors and complex global networks, built up over the years by multinational companies, may have to be split open and new supply chains created if the trade war escalates. At the same, as far as the UK and the European Union are concerned, the long-running Brexit issue is likely to create cost, pricing, and supply chain issues for a wide variety of companies.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2495615

Our thematic scoring methodology is designed to identify tomorrow’s leaders rather than today’s incumbents, based on their competitive position in the most important themes impacting their industry.

To do this, we score the top 600 TMT companies against 60 investment themes, creating a database of 36,000 thematic scores – our thematic engine – to help us identify the strongest and weakest players in each sector over the next two years, once all relevant themes have been taken into account.

Scope

– This report is a sector scorecard, which identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats. Inside, we predict how each theme will evolve and who the leading and lagging companies are.

– It includes a theme map that shows the 60 biggest themes driving growth in the tech, media and telecom sectors.

– It explains how some of the largest listed players in the sector have performed over the last four years.

– It looks at major technology, macro-economic, and regulatory themes impacting consumer electronics companies.

Reasons to buy

– Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures.

– Corporate executives and investors who want to outperform their competitors need to understand all the themes that impact their sector.

– However, many of these themes are, by definition, outside of the core competencies of company boardrooms because they typically originate from external industries.

– This Consumer Electronics Scorecard provides a top-down, comprehensive outlook for the key players in the consumer electronics industry over the next two years, based on the key themes set to transform their industry landscape.

Companies Mentioned:

3D Systems

Acer

Alarm.com

Alibaba

Alphabet

Amazon

Apple

Asus

Blackberry

Canon

Compal

Control4

DJI

Fitbit

Garmin

GoPro

Hikvision

HP Inc

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2495615

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]