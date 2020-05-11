Consumer Drones Market Dynamics Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application And Forecast

The global consumer drones market is being driven by the increasing consumer interest in drone technology and its surging applications. The other factors driving the growth of the market include increasing demand for compact drones and increasing utility of drones embedded with augmented and virtual reality tools.

The global consumer drones market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.1% during 2016 – 2022. Among the various types, the multi-rotor segment held the largest share in the global consumer drones market in 2015.

The demand for compact drones has been observed to increase in the recent past. The pocket drones and three-rotor aerial vehicle folds up to fit in a backpack. Despite being small in size, its three independent propeller motors are powerful enough to carry a GoPro camera.

The demand for virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) is expected to increase at the consumer and organizational levels respectively. The consumer drones offer virtual reality applications embedded within them and provide advanced features with the help of that application.

The applications that run under augmented reality are likely to reduce worker’s reliance on laptops and tablets, where they are cumbersome to use. AR glasses enable field service technicians with a hands-free solution that provides access to visualizations of job-critical information and expert knowledge.

The key companies operating in the global consumer drones marketinclude DJI Innovations, Parrot SA, 3D Robotics, Shenzhen Hubsan Intelligent Co. Ltd., Blade LLC, JJRC Toy Co. Ltd., Syma Toys Industrial Co. Ltd., Walkera Technology Co. Ltd, Guangdong Cheerson, Hobby Technology Company Limited, and Hobbico Inc.

Global Consumer Drones Market Segmentation

By Product

Multi-Rotor Drones

Nano Drones

Others

By End-User

Prosumer

Hobbyist

Photogrammetry Professionals

