Construction Stone Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024

Limestone has been used as a building material for thousands of years. Natural stone is one of the most luxurious materials available for architecture and interior design. The report covers limestone, marble, granite, quartz and more.

The global consumption of Construction Stone increases from 2069420 K MT in 2014 to 2510058 K MT in 2019, at a CAGR of more than 3.94%. In 2018, the global Construction Stone market is led by Asia Pacific, capturing about 60.81% of global Construction Stone consumption. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 14.53% global consumption share.

According to this study, over the next five years the Construction Stone market will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 43620 million by 2024, from US$ 35220 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Construction Stone business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Construction Stone market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Construction Stone value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cosentino

Best Cheer Stone Group

Caesarstone

Compac

Indiana Limestone Company

DowDuPont

Anhui Conch Cement

Levantina

Universal Marble & Granite

Hanwha L&C

Gem Granites

Nordkalk

SMG

Coldspring

Bitto

Antolini

Market Segment by Type, covers

Limestone

Granite

Marble

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Construction Materials

Flooring

Kitchen Countertops

Others

