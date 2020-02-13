CONSTRUCTION SOFTWARE 2018 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Construction software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Construction software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Aconex Ltd
Procore
Oracle
Viewpoint, Inc
Odoo S.A
Buildertrend
CMiC
Sage
Co-construct
Jiansoft
e-Builder
Yonyou
MyCollab
Jonas
Jinshisoft
Microsoft
Fieldwire
GLODON
RedTeam
eSUB
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Installed-PC Software
Installed-Mobile Software
Cloud-based Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Building Owners
Independent Construction Managers
Sub-Contractors
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Construction software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Installed-PC Software
1.4.3 Installed-Mobile Software
1.4.4 Cloud-based Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Construction software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Building Owners
1.5.3 Independent Construction Managers
1.5.4 Sub-Contractors
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Construction software Market Size
2.2 Construction software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Construction software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Construction software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Construction software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Construction software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Construction software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Construction software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Construction software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Construction software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Construction software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Aconex Ltd
12.1.1 Aconex Ltd Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Construction software Introduction
12.1.4 Aconex Ltd Revenue in Construction software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Aconex Ltd Recent Development
12.2 Procore
12.2.1 Procore Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Construction software Introduction
12.2.4 Procore Revenue in Construction software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Procore Recent Development
12.3 Oracle
12.3.1 Oracle Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Construction software Introduction
12.3.4 Oracle Revenue in Construction software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.4 Viewpoint, Inc
12.4.1 Viewpoint, Inc Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Construction software Introduction
12.4.4 Viewpoint, Inc Revenue in Construction software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Viewpoint, Inc Recent Development
12.5 Odoo S.A
12.5.1 Odoo S.A Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Construction software Introduction
12.5.4 Odoo S.A Revenue in Construction software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Odoo S.A Recent Development
12.6 Buildertrend
12.6.1 Buildertrend Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Construction software Introduction
12.6.4 Buildertrend Revenue in Construction software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Buildertrend Recent Development
12.7 CMiC
12.7.1 CMiC Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Construction software Introduction
12.7.4 CMiC Revenue in Construction software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 CMiC Recent Development
Continued…..
