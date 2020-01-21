CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULING SOFTWARE MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018-2025

Construction scheduling software, also known as construction project management software, is a collection of programs, processes and information used to manage a construction project.

In 2017, the global Construction Scheduling Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Construction Scheduling Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Construction Scheduling Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Aconex Ltd

Procore

Oracle

Viewpoint

Odoo S.A

Buildertrend

CMiC

Sage

Co-construct

Jiansoft

e-Builder

Yonyou

MyCollab

Jonas Enterprise

Jinshisoft

Microsoft

Fieldwire

Glodon

RedTeam

eSUB

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Installed-PC Software

Installed-Mobile Software

Cloud-based Software

Market segment by Application, split into

General Contractors

Building Owners

Independent Construction Managers

Sub-Contractors

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Construction Scheduling Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Construction Scheduling Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Installed-PC Software

1.4.3 Installed-Mobile Software

1.4.4 Cloud-based Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Construction Scheduling Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 General Contractors

1.5.3 Building Owners

1.5.4 Independent Construction Managers

1.5.5 Sub-Contractors

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Construction Scheduling Software Market Size

2.2 Construction Scheduling Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Construction Scheduling Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Construction Scheduling Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Construction Scheduling Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Construction Scheduling Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Construction Scheduling Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Construction Scheduling Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Construction Scheduling Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Construction Scheduling Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Construction Scheduling Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Construction Scheduling Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Construction Scheduling Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Aconex Ltd

12.1.1 Aconex Ltd Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Construction Scheduling Software Introduction

12.1.4 Aconex Ltd Revenue in Construction Scheduling Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Aconex Ltd Recent Development

12.2 Procore

12.2.1 Procore Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Construction Scheduling Software Introduction

12.2.4 Procore Revenue in Construction Scheduling Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Procore Recent Development

12.3 Oracle

12.3.1 Oracle Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Construction Scheduling Software Introduction

12.3.4 Oracle Revenue in Construction Scheduling Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.4 Viewpoint

12.4.1 Viewpoint Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Construction Scheduling Software Introduction

12.4.4 Viewpoint Revenue in Construction Scheduling Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Viewpoint Recent Development

12.5 Odoo S.A

12.5.1 Odoo S.A Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Construction Scheduling Software Introduction

12.5.4 Odoo S.A Revenue in Construction Scheduling Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Odoo S.A Recent Development

12.6 Buildertrend

12.6.1 Buildertrend Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Construction Scheduling Software Introduction

12.6.4 Buildertrend Revenue in Construction Scheduling Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Buildertrend Recent Development

12.7 CMiC

12.7.1 CMiC Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Construction Scheduling Software Introduction

12.7.4 CMiC Revenue in Construction Scheduling Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 CMiC Recent Development

12.8 Sage

12.8.1 Sage Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Construction Scheduling Software Introduction

12.8.4 Sage Revenue in Construction Scheduling Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Sage Recent Development

12.9 Co-construct

12.9.1 Co-construct Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Construction Scheduling Software Introduction

12.9.4 Co-construct Revenue in Construction Scheduling Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Co-construct Recent Development

12.10 Jiansoft

12.10.1 Jiansoft Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Construction Scheduling Software Introduction

12.10.4 Jiansoft Revenue in Construction Scheduling Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Jiansoft Recent Development

12.11 e-Builder

12.12 Yonyou

12.13 MyCollab

12.14 Jonas Enterprise

12.15 Jinshisoft

12.16 Microsoft

12.17 Fieldwire

12.18 Glodon

12.19 RedTeam

12.20 eSUB

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3501349-global-construction-scheduling-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

