Construction Project Management Software Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2025

Intellectual of Construction Project Management Software Market: Construction project management involves the planning, coordination, and control over the various tasks involved in construction projects. This could include different types of construction projects, like agricultural, residential, commercial, institutional, industrial, heavy civil, and environmental.

Construction project management software is mainly used for four applications: General Contractors, Building Owners, Independent Construction Managers, Sub-Contractors. And General Contractors and Building Owners are the most application which takes up about 54.95% of the global total in 2016. Construction project management software can be classified into three types by platforms: installed-PC, installed-mobile and cloud (web, SaaS) based. The installed-PC is still the most type while installed-mobile and cloud (web, SaaS) based type is growing faster.

Aconex Ltd, Procore, Sage, Buildertrend, e-Builder, Oracle, Odoo S.A, Microsoft, GLODON and Jiansoft, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Construction project management software market. Top 10 took up about 52% of the global market in 2016. The top ten, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

Construction Project Management Software market competition by top manufacturers

Aconex Ltd

Procore

Oracle

Viewpoint

Inc

Odoo S.A

Buildertrend

CMiC

Sage

Co-construct

Jiansoft

e-Builder

Yonyou

MyCollab

Jonas

Jinshisoft

Microsoft

Fieldwire

GLODON

RedTeam

eSUB

Other

Based on Product Type:

Installed-PC Software

Installed-Mobile Software

Cloud-based Software

Based on end users/applications:

General contractors

Building owners

Independent construction managers

Sub-contractors

