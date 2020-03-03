Construction in Sweden Market Key Trends and Opportunities to 2022

The Swedish construction industry registered growth of 6.8% in real terms in 2017, preceded by an annual average growth of 4.3% during 2014-2016. Growth during the review period (2013-2017) was driven by improvements in business confidence and consumer demand, and public and private sector investment in institutional, residential and infrastructure construction projects, leading to an increase in demand for the Swedish construction industry.

The industry is expected to continue to expand over the forecast period (2018-2022), with investments in infrastructure construction, energy and utilities construction, healthcare facilities and housing projects continuing to drive growth.

Under the National Transport Plan 2018-2029, the government plans to invest SEK712.5 billion (US$89.0 billion) in the country’s rail, port, road and aviation infrastructure by 2029. The government aims to bring reforms in national policies, as well as provide funds in the education, energy and housing sectors for sustainable growth by 2020 under the National Reform Program 2018, which will also support the industry’s growth.

The industry’s output value in real terms is expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.12% over the forecast period, compared to 4.91% during the review period.

– GlobalData expects the residential construction market to retain its leading position over the forecast period, with a share of 50.1% of the industry’s total value in 2022, driven by public and private sector investments in the construction of new residential buildings to meet the increasing demand for housing. According to estimates by the National Board of Housing Building and Planning, 600,000 housing units are required to be constructed by 2025 in order to address the housing demand.

– Forecast-period industry growth will be supported by government investments in renewable energy production. The government aims to generate 100% of the country’s total energy requirement through renewable sources by 2040. The energy sector will attract public and private sector investments to meet this target, aiding growth in the energy and utilities construction market over the forecast period.

– GlobalData expects infrastructure construction market output to record a forecast-period CAGR of 5.37% in nominal terms, driven by the government’s focus on the transport infrastructure in order to enhance connectivity and modernize the existing infrastructure across the country. In June 2018, the government launched the National Transport Plan 2018-2029 with a total investment of SEK712.5 billion (US$89.0 billion).

– The Swedish energy and utilities construction market’s growth will be supported by the government’s National Broadband Strategy 2025, which aims to develop the country’s high-speed broadband network. Under this, the government aims to provide an internet connection speed of up to 1.0Gbps to 98.0% of the population by 2025.

– The total construction project pipeline in Sweden – as tracked by GlobalData and including all mega projects with a value above US$25 million – stands at SEK1.0 trillion (US$122.6 billion). The pipeline, which includes all projects from pre-planning to execution, is skewed towards early-stage projects, with 58.1% of the pipeline value being in projects in the pre-execution and execution stages as of October 2018.

