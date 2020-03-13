Construction in Qatar Market Key Trends and Opportunities to 2023

Qatari construction industry registered a review-period (2014-2018) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.91%, supported by the government and private sector investment in transport infrastructure, energy and utilities, residential and healthcare buildings under the Qatar National Development Strategy 2011-2016. The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.17% over the forecast period (2019-2023) in real terms. Forecast-period growth will be supported by public and private sector investments in infrastructure construction projects and expansion in residential and commercial buildings projects. Furthermore, construction work related to the upcoming 2022 Fifa World Cup and Vision 2030 is expected to provide growth momentum to the industry over the forecast period.

In order to diversify the country’s economy, and create a stable and sustainable business environment, the government is focusing on the development of non-oil sectors, which in turn drive funding towards construction projects. Furthermore, government efforts to enhance regional connectivity by focusing on the development of the country’s transport infrastructure will support the industry’s growth. Additionally, the government’s plan to increase Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) production capacity will support investments in energy infrastructure projects over the forecast period.

In September 2018, in order to transform the country as hub for trade and export, the government launched a new Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy. Under this, the government allowed 100.0% FDI in sectors such as agriculture, banking, distribution, education, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology, energy, tourism and mining.

– GlobalData expects the energy and utilities construction market to retain its leading position over the forecast period, and account for 28.1% of the industry’s total value in 2023. Market expansion over the forecast period is expected to be supported by the government’s focus to increase the country’s natural gas production capacity. The government plans to increase the country’s LNG production capacity from 77.0 million tons annually in 2017 to 110.0 million by 2024.

– Forecast-period growth in the infrastructure construction market will be supported by the government’s plan to develop the country’s transport infrastructure. In the 2019 budget, the government announced plans to spend QAR16.4 billion (US$4.5 billion) on the transport sector, with an aim to develop the country’s railway, road and airports network.

– GlobalData expects the commercial construction market to record a forecast-period CAGR of 15.99% in nominal terms. Growth in the tourism and retail sectors is expected to support the market growth over the forecast period. Owing to the upcoming 2022 Fifa World Cup, the demand for commercial space in the country is continuously growing.

– In order to cope up with rising industrial demand and increase trade activity in the country, coupled with the upcoming Fifa World Cup tournament in 2022, the government is focusing on the development of country’s infrastructure under the Qatar National Vision 2030. The government plans to spend QAR728.0 billion (US$200.0 billion) on the development of transport infrastructure, energy, healthcare and educational infrastructure by 2030.

– The total construction project pipeline in Qatar – as tracked by GlobalData, and including all mega projects with a value above US$25 million – stands at QAR1.4 trillion (US$380.3 billion). The pipeline, which includes all projects from pre-planning to execution, is dominated by late-stage projects, with 96.6% of the pipeline value being in projects in the pre-execution and execution stages as of February 2019.

