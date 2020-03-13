Construction in Bahrain Market Key Trends and Opportunities to 2023

The Bahraini construction industry regained growth momentum in 2018, with output value expanding by 5.7% in real terms – up from 1.7% in 2017. Growth during the review period (2014-2018) averaged 5.1% a year, and was supported by public and private sector investment in infrastructure and residential construction projects, leading to an increase in demand for the Bahraini construction industry.

The industry’s output value is expected to continue to expand over the forecast period (2019-2023), with investments in transport infrastructure, energy, commercial and industrial projects, as well as improvement in consumer and investor confidence. The government’s aim to reduce the country’s dependency on the oil and gas sector, with a particular emphasis on the non-oil sector, will drive funding towards commercial, industrial and institutional construction projects. In 2018, the government awarded 119 tenders worth BHD278.0 million (US$732.0 million) for roads, sewage and building construction projects. The government’s aim to develop the country’s rail infrastructure will drive the industry’s growth. Moreover, under the new Government Action Plan (GAP) for 2019-2022, the government is encouraging private sector investment in various developmental projects, which is expected to boost the investment climate in the country over the forecast period.

Get More Information about this report at https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2873986

The industry’s output value in real terms is expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.58% over the forecast period.

GlobalData’s “Construction in Bahrain – Key Trends and Opportunities to 2023”, report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into the Bahraini construction industry, including –

– The Bahraini construction industry’s growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

– Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the Bahraini construction industry

– Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

Key Highlights

– GlobalData expects the energy and utilities construction market to retain its leading position over the forecast-period and account for 35.9% of the industry’s total value in 2023. Over the forecast period, the market output is expected to be supported by government investments in the oil and gas sector and the expansion of water utility projects. It aims to increase the water supply capacity of the Tubli Wastewater Treatment Plant from 200,000.0m3 per day in 2018 to 400,000.0m3 per day by 2021; accordingly, it is investing BHD138.0 million (US$364.0 million) in its expansion.

– Institutional construction market’s forecast-period growth will be supported by public and private sector investment in healthcare building construction projects. In April 2018, the Al-Hilal Hospital group announced plans to invest BHD100.0 million (US$266.0 million) on building a new medical and health facility. The government’s efforts to provide quality education are expected to support the expansion in the education buildings category over the forecast period.

– GlobalData expects the residential construction market to register a forecast-period CAGR of 10.17% in nominal terms. Forecast-period market output will be driven by the government’s aim to provide affordable houses to the country’s middle- and low-income citizens. In April 2018, under the Mazaya program, government plans to provide financial assistance to middle- and low-income citizens to purchase their own houses. The market will also be supported by the country’s rising population, urbanization and positive developments in regional economic conditions.

– In order to diversify its economy away from oil, the government is pursuing Vision 2030, and plans to develop infrastructure, which will be pivotal for Bahrain to foster its non-oil economy. The government plans to focus on six areas, namely: infrastructure; tourism and hospitality; finance; retail; real estate; and oil and gas services. Accordingly, it plans to invest BHD12.0 billion (US$32.0 billion) on the various planned infrastructure projects.

– The total construction project pipeline in Bahrain – as tracked by GlobalData, and including all mega projects with a value above US$25 million – stands at BHD32.8 billion (US$87.1 billion). The pipeline, which includes all projects from pre-planning to execution, is skewed towards late-stage projects, with 75.2% of the pipeline value being in projects in the pre-execution and execution stages as of March 2019.

Scope

– This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Bahrain.

– Historical (2014-2018) and forecast (2019-2023) valuations of the construction industry in Bahrain, featuring details of key growth drivers.

– Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

– Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

– Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants.

Reasons to buy

– Identify and evaluate market opportunities using GlobalData’s standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

– Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

– Understand the latest industry and market trends.

– Formulate and validate strategy using GlobalData’s critical and actionable insight.

– Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.

– Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2873986

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]