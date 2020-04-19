Construction in Australia Market 2019 Key Trends and Opportunities by State and Territory to 2022

The pace of expansion in Myanmar’s construction industry slowed in 2017, as investment growth was undermined by low industrial output and gas production. The industry’s growth will pick up pace in 2018, however, in part supported by government plans to boost infrastructure spending.

In real terms, the Myanmar construction industry’s output grew by an average annual growth of 10.3% during the review period (2013-2017). Although output growth slowed in 2017, the general upward trend can be attributed to public and private sector investment in infrastructure, residential and energy infrastructure construction projects.

Industry growth over the forecast period (2018-2022), which is expected to average 8.3% a year, will be supported by public and private sector investment to improve the country’s transport, energy and education infrastructure, as well as spending on affordable homes to meet the rising demand for housing.

GlobalData’s Construction in Myanmar – Key Trends and Opportunities to 2022 report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into Myanmar’s construction industry, including –

– Myanmar construction industry’s growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

– Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in Myanmar’s construction industry

– Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

Key Highlights

– GlobalData expects the residential construction market to retain its leading position over the forecast period, with a share of 33.4% of the industry’s total value in 2022. With an aim to meet the rising affordable housing demand, the government plans to spend MMK272.6 billion (US$200.0 million) to build 200,000 affordable houses by 2020.

– Under the National Electrification Plan, the government aims to electrify 100% of households by 2030. Accordingly, the government plans to generate 24,000MW of energy by 2030, of which 57% will be generated from hydropower, 30% from coal, 8% from natural gas and 5% from wind and solar sources.

In order to achieve this target, the government estimates MMK80.9 trillion (US$66.6 billion) will be invested in energy infrastructure projects until 2030.

– GlobalData expects the infrastructure construction market output to record a forecast-period CAGR of 16.38% in nominal terms, supported by the government’s aim to reduce the country’s infrastructure gap. According to the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the country has an infrastructure gap of MMK170.0 trillion (US$120.0 billion) until 2030.

Consequently, under the National Transport Master Plan (NTMP), the government plans to invest MMK26.7 trillion (US$21.7 billion) on the construction of road, rail, ports and airports across the country by 2030.

– Under the first phase (2016-2021) of the National Education Strategic Plan (NESP), the government aims to increase access to preschool and kindergarten education across the country and strengthen higher education quality. Accordingly, the government plans to spend MMK15.3 trillion (US$11.2 billion) during the period 2016-2021.

– The total construction project pipeline in Myanmar, as tracked by the Construction Intelligence Center (CIC), including all mega projects with a value above US$25 million, stands at MMK242.1 trillion (US$177.6 billion). The pipeline, which includes all projects from pre-planning to execution, is dominated by early-stage projects, with 85.0% of the pipeline value being in projects in the pre-planning and planning stages as of June 2018.

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Myanmar. It provides –

– Historical (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2022) valuations of the construction industry in Myanmar, featuring details of key growth drivers.

– Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

– Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

– Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants.

Reasons to Access

– Identify and evaluate market opportunities using GlobalData’s standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

– Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

– Understand the latest industry and market trends.

– Formulate and validate strategy using GlobalData’s critical and actionable insight.

– Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.

– Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

