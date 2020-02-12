Construction Hoist Market Research 2018: Global Industry Analysis, Demand, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2025

“Construction Hoist is engineering equipment for the construction industry.
Construction Hoist includes work platforms, transport platforms, as well as service elevator.
Construction Hoist for transporting goods and building materials.”
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Construction Hoist in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
- Zoomlion
- GJJ
- Alimak
- XL Industries
- Hongda Construction
- XCMG
- Fangyuan
- Guangxi Construction
- SYS
- Dahan
- Sichuan Construction
- B?cker
- STROS
- GEDA
- Zhejiang Construction Machinery Group
- China State Construction
- Jaypee
- ELECTROELSA
- BetaMax
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
- Below 2 ton
- 2-3 ton
- Above 3 ton
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
Table of Content
1 Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Construction Hoist Market Competition, by Manufacturer
4 Global Construction Hoist Market Analysis by Regions
5 North America Construction Hoist by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers
6 Europe Construction Hoist by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers
7 Asia-Pacific Construction Hoist by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers
8 South America Construction Hoist by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers
9 Middle East and Africa Construction Hoist by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers
10 Global Construction Hoist Market Segment by Type
