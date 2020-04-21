Construction Estimation Software Global Market 2019 – Opportunity, Driving Trends and Deep survey & Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Construction Estimation Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Construction estimating software is a collection of programs, processes and information used to calculate the total cost of a construction project.

This industry research report identifies the emergence of smart cities to be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the construction estimating software market in the coming years.

The increased adoption of cloud-based construction estimation software will be one of the major trends that will gain traction in this market in the coming years.

Moreover, the increased investment toward tourism development by the government of Saudi Arabia and the demand for high-quality infrastructure due to the growing urban population in the African countries such as Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa, will also drive the demand for construction estimation software from this region.

In 2018, the global Construction Estimation Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Construction Estimation Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Construction Estimation Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Causeway Technologies

Cordell Information

ProEst Estimating Software (ProEst)

Sage Software

Viewpoint

Bid4Build

BluBridge

B2W Software

Corecon Technologies

PrioSoft

Textura PlanSwift

Total Project Logistics

4Clicks Solutions

Xactware Solutions

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4001421-global-construction-estimation-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Takeoff Software

Cost Databases

Estimating Worksheets

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial Construction

Industrial Construction

Residential Construction

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Construction Estimation Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Construction Estimation Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4001421-global-construction-estimation-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Construction Estimation Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Takeoff Software

1.4.3 Cost Databases

1.4.4 Estimating Worksheets

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Construction Estimation Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial Construction

1.5.3 Industrial Construction

1.5.4 Residential Construction

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Construction Estimation Software Market Size

2.2 Construction Estimation Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Construction Estimation Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Construction Estimation Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Causeway Technologies

12.1.1 Causeway Technologies Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Construction Estimation Software Introduction

12.1.4 Causeway Technologies Revenue in Construction Estimation Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Causeway Technologies Recent Development

12.2 Cordell Information

12.2.1 Cordell Information Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Construction Estimation Software Introduction

12.2.4 Cordell Information Revenue in Construction Estimation Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Cordell Information Recent Development

12.3 ProEst Estimating Software (ProEst)

12.3.1 ProEst Estimating Software (ProEst) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Construction Estimation Software Introduction

12.3.4 ProEst Estimating Software (ProEst) Revenue in Construction Estimation Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 ProEst Estimating Software (ProEst) Recent Development

12.4 Sage Software

12.4.1 Sage Software Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Construction Estimation Software Introduction

12.4.4 Sage Software Revenue in Construction Estimation Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Sage Software Recent Development

12.5 Viewpoint

12.5.1 Viewpoint Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Construction Estimation Software Introduction

12.5.4 Viewpoint Revenue in Construction Estimation Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Viewpoint Recent Development

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)