Construction Estimating Software Market is Touching New Level – A Comprehensive Study with Key Players – Glodon, UDA Technologies, Bluebeam

Construction Estimating Software is a type of software designed for contractors to estimate construction costs for a specific project. They designed to avoid lose revenue due to inaccurate and inefficient estimating, and save time and money at the same time. Types of construction estimating software are included Cloud, SaaS, Web; Installed-PC; Installed-Mobile. The key applications are: Construction Party, Intermediaries, Party A in construction industry, and others. And Construction Party was the largest application which took up about 50% of the global total in 2016.

USA, China and Australia are now the key developers of construction estimating software. There are some other vendors, such as Shenjimiaosuan, Lubansoft, in China, but the Chinese market is still controlled by Glodon.

UDA Technologies, Bluebeam, RedTeam, Microsoft, JBKnowledge, Takeoff Live, FastEST, Vision InfoSoft, QuoteSoft, eTakeoff, ProEst, BuildingConnected, PrioSoft, Advanced Electrical Technologies, AppliCad and Glodon are the key suppliers in the global Construction estimating software market. Top 10 took up about 54.29% of the global market in 2016. Abroad vendors took up less than 20% of the Chinese market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Construction Estimating Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Construction Estimating Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

Report understands the needs of its customers and hence provides reports which are not only insightful, but ensure no information is left behind. Likewise, the Global Construction Estimating Software Market report provides all the latest market trends and dynamics for the customers to understand the lay of the land and gain a competitive edge.

One of the important aspects covered in the Global Construction Estimating Software Market report includes the Construction Estimating Software market segmentation. The Construction Estimating Software market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, region, players, and end users. The global Construction Estimating Software market report includes the detailed analysis of each segment and sub-segment across all important parameters such as value and volume statistics, market share, CAGR, and projections for the forecast period.

To Calculate The Market Size, Considers Value And Volume Generated From The Sales Of The Following Segments:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Cloud, SaaS, Web

Installed-PC

Segmentation by Application:

Party A

Intermediaries

Construction Party

Market Segment by Regions, Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major Vendor/Manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers Covered in this Report:

Glodon

UDA Technologies

Bluebeam

RedTeam

Microsoft

JBKnowledge

Takeoff Live

FastEST

Vision InfoSoft

QuoteSoft

eTakeoff

ProEst

BuildingConnected

PrioSoft

Advanced Electrical Technologies

AppliCad

The Global Construction Estimating Software Market report includes the value chain and stakeholder analysis in the Construction Estimating Software market for the customers to provide key insights into the Construction Estimating Software market. The global Construction Estimating Software report further includes the market outlook for the customers to understand the Construction Estimating Software market from all perspectives and they shall be empowered to make better business decisions in the global Construction Estimating Software market. The insights and opportunities provided within the global Construction Estimating Software market report make it all the more helpful for the customers to know the market well and deduce the best ways to generate the maximum revenue across all streams and channels.

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report:

Market Introduction

Research Objectives

Market Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary:

Market Overview

Construction Estimating Software Market Segment by Application

Chapter Three: Global Construction Estimating Software Market by Players:

Construction Estimating Software Sales Market Share by Players 2016-2019

Construction Estimating Software Sale Price by Players

Competition Landscape Analysis

Chapter Four: Construction Estimating Software Market by Regions:

Construction Estimating Software by Regions

Global Construction Estimating Software Value by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas:

Americas Construction Estimating Software Market Consumption by Countries, Consumption by Type & Application

Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

Chapter Six: APAC:

APAC Construction Estimating Software Market Consumption by Countries, Consumption by Type & Application

Chapter Seven: Europe:

Construction Estimating Software Market Consumption by Application, Consumption by Type

Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa:

Middle East & Africa Construction Estimating Software Market by Countries by Application, Consumption by Type

Key Economic Indicators of Few Middle East & Africa Countries

Chapter Nine: Construction Estimating Software Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends:

Construction Estimating Software Market Drivers and Impact

Construction Estimating Software Industry Challenges and Impact

Market Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer:

Direct Marketing

Indirect Marketing

Construction Estimating Software Distributors

Construction Estimating Software Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Construction Estimating Software Market Forecast:

Construction Estimating Software Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

Construction Estimating Software Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

Global Construction Estimating Software Forecast by Application

Chapter Twelve: Construction Estimating Software Market Key Players Analysis:

Sensus

Company Details

Construction Estimating Software Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2019)

Construction Estimating Software Product Offered

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion on Construction Estimating Software Market

