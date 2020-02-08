Construction Estimating Software Market is Touching New Level – A Comprehensive Study with Key Players – Glodon, UDA Technologies, Bluebeam

Report On “Global Construction Estimating Software Market 2019” Offers An Up-To-Date Analysis Of The Market With Regards To The Innovations, Current Competitive Landscape And Latest Trends And Drivers, To Provide New Predictions For The Forecast Period.
Construction Estimating Software is a type of software designed for contractors to estimate construction costs for a specific project. They designed to avoid lose revenue due to inaccurate and inefficient estimating, and save time and money at the same time. Types of construction estimating software are included Cloud, SaaS, Web; Installed-PC; Installed-Mobile. The key applications are: Construction Party, Intermediaries, Party A in construction industry, and others. And Construction Party was the largest application which took up about 50% of the global total in 2016.
USA, China and Australia are now the key developers of construction estimating software. There are some other vendors, such as Shenjimiaosuan, Lubansoft, in China, but the Chinese market is still controlled by Glodon.
UDA Technologies, Bluebeam, RedTeam, Microsoft, JBKnowledge, Takeoff Live, FastEST, Vision InfoSoft, QuoteSoft, eTakeoff, ProEst, BuildingConnected, PrioSoft, Advanced Electrical Technologies, AppliCad and Glodon are the key suppliers in the global Construction estimating software market. Top 10 took up about 54.29% of the global market in 2016. Abroad vendors took up less than 20% of the Chinese market.
According to this study, over the next five years the Construction Estimating Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Construction Estimating Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
Report understands the needs of its customers and hence provides reports which are not only insightful, but ensure no information is left behind. Likewise, the Global Construction Estimating Software Market report provides all the latest market trends and dynamics for the customers to understand the lay of the land and gain a competitive edge.
One of the important aspects covered in the Global Construction Estimating Software Market report includes the Construction Estimating Software market segmentation. The Construction Estimating Software market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, region, players, and end users. The global Construction Estimating Software market report includes the detailed analysis of each segment and sub-segment across all important parameters such as value and volume statistics, market share, CAGR, and projections for the forecast period.
To Calculate The Market Size, Considers Value And Volume Generated From The Sales Of The Following Segments:
Segmentation by Product Type:
Cloud, SaaS, Web
Installed-PC
Segmentation by Application:
Party A
Intermediaries
Construction Party
Market Segment by Regions, Regional Analysis Covers:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major Vendor/Manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers Covered in this Report:
Glodon
UDA Technologies
Bluebeam
RedTeam
Microsoft
JBKnowledge
Takeoff Live
FastEST
Vision InfoSoft
QuoteSoft
eTakeoff
ProEst
BuildingConnected
PrioSoft
Advanced Electrical Technologies
AppliCad
The Global Construction Estimating Software Market report includes the value chain and stakeholder analysis in the Construction Estimating Software market for the customers to provide key insights into the Construction Estimating Software market. The global Construction Estimating Software report further includes the market outlook for the customers to understand the Construction Estimating Software market from all perspectives and they shall be empowered to make better business decisions in the global Construction Estimating Software market. The insights and opportunities provided within the global Construction Estimating Software market report make it all the more helpful for the customers to know the market well and deduce the best ways to generate the maximum revenue across all streams and channels.
Table of Content:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report:
Market Introduction
Research Objectives
Market Research Methodology
Chapter Two: Executive Summary:
Market Overview
Construction Estimating Software Market Segment by Application
Chapter Three: Global Construction Estimating Software Market by Players:
Construction Estimating Software Sales Market Share by Players 2016-2019
Construction Estimating Software Sale Price by Players
Competition Landscape Analysis
Chapter Four: Construction Estimating Software Market by Regions:
Construction Estimating Software by Regions
Global Construction Estimating Software Value by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas:
Americas Construction Estimating Software Market Consumption by Countries, Consumption by Type & Application
Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
Chapter Six: APAC:
APAC Construction Estimating Software Market Consumption by Countries, Consumption by Type & Application
Chapter Seven: Europe:
Construction Estimating Software Market Consumption by Application, Consumption by Type
Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa:
Middle East & Africa Construction Estimating Software Market by Countries by Application, Consumption by Type
Key Economic Indicators of Few Middle East & Africa Countries
Chapter Nine: Construction Estimating Software Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends:
Construction Estimating Software Market Drivers and Impact
Construction Estimating Software Industry Challenges and Impact
Market Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer:
Direct Marketing
Indirect Marketing
Construction Estimating Software Distributors
Construction Estimating Software Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Construction Estimating Software Market Forecast:
Construction Estimating Software Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
Construction Estimating Software Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
Global Construction Estimating Software Forecast by Application
Chapter Twelve: Construction Estimating Software Market Key Players Analysis:
Sensus
Company Details
Construction Estimating Software Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2019)
Construction Estimating Software Product Offered
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion on Construction Estimating Software Market
