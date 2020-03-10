Construction Equipment Market Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2020

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global Construction Equipment Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook from 2015 to 2020”. In this Research Report provides primary and secondary data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, status, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, application, challenges and forecast to 2020. Construction Equipment Market Major Key Players/ Manufacturer included in the Report some of them Caterpillar India Pvt. Ltd., Escorts Ltd., Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd., BEML Ltd., and JCB India Pvt. Ltd, etc.

According to our latest research report, the construction market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% over the period FY 2015 to FY 2020. Huge investments are being made in all sectors in the infrastructural space, which will ensure rapid growth in the construction equipment market over the next few years.

The construction equipment sector can be broadly classified into five segments, which are earth moving equipment, concrete equipment, material handling equipment, road construction equipment and material processing equipment. A major share of the construction equipment market is occupied by the earth moving construction equipment. The market size of earth moving equipment in FY 2015 was INR 110.1 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12 – 15% over the period of FY 2015 to FY 2020.

Backhoe loaders, compaction equipment, crawler excavators, mobile cranes and wheeled loaders are the six major machine types that dominate the construction equipment market in India.

Construction Equipment Market in India – Key Growth Factors

The market is expected to display immense growth prospects due to the increased number of housing projects in recent years. Increasing government spending on infrastructure development, including roads, metro rails, flyovers and commercial complexes will further benefit the construction equipment market growth over the next few years.

Construction Equipment Market in India – Threats and Key Players

Project bottlenecks slowdown the execution of projects and prevent the demand for construction equipment from reaching full potential. Challenges such as regulatory issues, environmental concerns and delays in project approval hamper construction projects, and limits sales of construction equipment in India.

Major construction equipment companies operating in India include Caterpillar India Pvt. Ltd., Escorts Ltd., Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd., BEML Ltd., and JCB India Pvt. Ltd.

