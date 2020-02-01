Construction Equipment Market Production, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecast

Summary

Latest Research Report on “Construction Equipment Market” Added by Analytical Research Cognizance which covers Market Overview, Future Economic Impact, Competition by Manufacturers, Supply (Production), & Consumption Analysis

According to our latest research report, the construction market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% over the period FY 2015 to FY 2020. Huge investments are being made in all sectors in the infrastructural space, which will ensure rapid growth in the construction equipment market over the next few years.

Brief about Construction Equipment Market Report with TOC @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/construction-equipment-market-in-india-2017

The construction equipment sector can be broadly classified into five segments, which are earth moving equipment, concrete equipment, material handling equipment, road construction equipment and material processing equipment. A major share of the construction equipment market is occupied by the earth moving construction equipment. The market size of earth moving equipment in FY 2015 was INR 110.1 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12 – 15% over the period of FY 2015 to FY 2020.

Backhoe loaders, compaction equipment, crawler excavators, mobile cranes and wheeled loaders are the six major machine types that dominate the construction equipment market in India.

Construction Equipment Market in India – Key Growth Factors

The market is expected to display immense growth prospects due to the increased number of housing projects in recent years. Increasing government spending on infrastructure development, including roads, metro rails, flyovers and commercial complexes will further benefit the construction equipment market growth over the next few years.

Get Sample for Construction Equipment Market Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/233462

Construction Equipment Market in India – Threats and Key Players

Project bottlenecks slowdown the execution of projects and prevent the demand for construction equipment from reaching full potential. Challenges such as regulatory issues, environmental concerns and delays in project approval hamper construction projects, and limits sales of construction equipment in India.

Major construction equipment companies operating in India include Caterpillar India Pvt. Ltd., Escorts Ltd., Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd., BEML Ltd., and JCB India Pvt. Ltd.

What’s covered in the report?

Overview of the Construction Equipment Sector in India and past and forecasted construction equipment market size over FY 2010 to FY 2020e

Overview of Market Segmentation Based on Equipment Type

Product-Wise Segmentation and Market Size

Qualitative Analysis of the Major Drivers and Challenges Affecting the Market

Analysis of the Competitive Landscape and Detailed Profiles of Major Public and Private Players

Why buy?

Get a broad understanding of the construction equipment sector in India, the major segments and current state of the sector

Understand major competitors’ business, market dynamics, and respond accordingly

Be informed regarding the key areas of opportunity in the construction equipment sector

Make more informed business decisions with the help of insightful recommendations provided to succeed in the construction equipment sector

COMPANIES COVERED:

Public Companies

1. Action Construction Equipment Ltd.

2. Bharat Earth Movers Ltd.

3. Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd.

4. Escorts Ltd.

5. Greaves Cotton Ltd.

6. Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd.

7. Hercules Hoists Ltd.

8. Mukand Ltd.

Place Purchase order for Construction Equipment Market Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-before-buying/233462

Some Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Slide 1: Executive Summary

Socioeconomic Indicators

Slide 2: Total Population (2010-2011 – 2019-2020), Population Density (2010-2011 – 2019-2020)

Slide 3: Sex Ratio (2005, 2010, 2015, 2020), Population by Age Group (2005, 2010, 2015, 2020), Urbanization Trend (2010-2011 – 2019-2020)

Slide 4: Total Fertility Rate (2005-2010, 2010-2015, 2015-2020), Infant Mortality Rate (2005-2010, 2010-2015, 2015-2020), Total Number of Births (2005-2010, 2010-2015, 2015-2020), Total Number of Death (2005-2010, 2010-2015, 2015-2020)

Slide 5: Total Literacy Rate (2001, 2011), Rural Literacy (2001, 2011), Urban Literacy (2001, 2011)

Slide 6: GDP at Market Prices (2010-2014), FDI (2010-2014), Inflation Rate (2010-2014), Unemployment Rate (2010-2014)

Slide 7: Access to Safe Drinking Water (2001, 2011), Exchange Rate (2010-2015)

Market Overview

Slide 8: Market Definition and Structure

Slide 9: Market Size & Growth Forecast (Value-Wise; FY 2010 – FY 2020e), (Volume-Wise; FY 2010 – FY 2020e)

Slide 10: Market Segmentation based on Category of Equipment (Value-Wise; FY 2014 and FY 2015), and Current Market Scenario

Slide 11: Market Segmentation based on Equipment Type (Value-Wise; FY 2009, FY 2013 and FY 2018e)

Slide 12: Earth Moving Equipment-Market Overview and Market size (Value-Wise; FY 2014 and FY 2015)

Slide 13: Material Handling Equipment Market Overview and Market size (Value-Wise; FY 2014 and FY 2015)

Slide 14: Road Construction Equipment Market Overview and Market Size (Value-Wise; FY 2014 and FY 2015)

Slide 15: Concrete Equipment Market Overview and Market Size (Value-Wise; FY 2014 and FY 2015)

Slide 16: Material Processing Equipment Market Overview and Market Size (Value-Wise; FY 2014 and FY 2015)

Trade Analysis

Slide 17 – Export of Derricks, Cranes, Including Cable Cranes, Mobile Lifting Frames, Straddle Carriers and Works Trucks Fitted with Crane {Value-Wise; FY 2013 – FY 2017 (Apr-Dec)} and Region-Wise Segmentation (Value-Wise: FY 2015 and FY 2016)

Slide 18 – Import of Derricks, cranes, including cable cranes, mobile lifting frames, straddle carriers and works trucks fitted with crane {Value-Wise; FY 2013 – FY 2016-2017 (Apr-Dec)} and Region-Wise Segmentation (Value-Wise: FY 2015 and FY 2016)

Slide 19 – Export of Self Propelled Bulldozers, Angel Dozers, Graders, Levelers, Scrapers, Mechanical Shovels, Excavators, Shovel Loaders, Tamping Machines and Road Rollers {Value-Wise; FY 2013 – FY 2016-2017 (Apr-Dec)} and Region Wise Segmentation (Value-Wise: FY 2015 and FY 2016)

……..

About Us:

http://arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically . With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com