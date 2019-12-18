Construction Equipment Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Construction Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Compact construction equipment is an emerging term used in the construction equipment industry, which refers to small units are designed to work on small commercial and residential sites. The major utility factor of compact construction equipment is their versatility and ability to perform tasks that were previously undertaken by heavy machinery.

The global Compact Construction Equipment market is valued at 12.8 billion US$ in 2018 and will reach 2.01 billion US$ by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.71% during 2018-2024.

According to this study, over the next five years the Construction Equipment market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Construction Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Construction Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Construction Equipment value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Caterpillar

Liebherr

Komatsu

Hitachi Construction Machinery

SANY

Volvo Construction Equipment

XCMG

JCB

Hyundai Construction Equipment

Doosan

Zoomlion

CNH Global

Kubota

Deere

Market Segment by Type, covers

Excavator

Loaders

Motor Graders

Dump Truck

Bulldozers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential Building

Non-Residential Building

Engineering Working

