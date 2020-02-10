Construction Chemicals Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Construction Chemicals Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 137 pages with table and figures in it.

Construction Chemicals refer to the chemical products used in the construction industry. In this report, we study the Asphalt Additives, Concrete Admixtures, Adhesives, Sealants and Protective Coatings market.

Scope of the Report:

At present, the major manufacturers of Construction chemicals are Bostik, Sika, Boysen, CORD Chemicals, REPUBLIC CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES (RCI), Henkel, 3M, BASF, etc. Bostik is the leader, holding 16.79% production market share in 2017.

In type, construction chemicals can be divided into concrete admixtures, sealants, adhesives, protective coatings and asphalt additives. Concrete admixtures is the largest product type with 41.69% share.

In application, construction chemicals downstream are wide and recently construction chemicals has acquired increasing significance in various fields of residential construction, commercial construction and industrial construction. The Construction chemicals market is mainly driven by growing demand for residential construction which accounts for nearly 65.34% of total downstream consumption of Construction chemicals.

In the future, Philippines market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Construction chemicals production will show a trend of steady growth.

The worldwide market for Construction Chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly – -% over the next five years, will reach – – million US$ in 2024, from – – million US$ in 2019.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bostik

Sika Ag

Mapei

RCI

Parex

The Dow Chemical Company

KÃ–STER

Boysen Paints

CORD CHEMICAL INC.

TWIN ACES INDUSTRIES

ALLGEMEINE BAU-CHEMIE PHIL

Sealbond

Hardex Corporation

ALPHATEC CHEMICAL CORP.

Evonik

BASF

Henkel

B. FULLER

3M

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Asphalt Additives

Concrete Admixtures

Adhesives

Sealants

Protective Coatings

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential Construction

Commercial Construction

Industrial Construction

Highlights of the Global Construction Chemicals report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Construction Chemicals market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Construction Chemicals market.

Chapter 1, to describe Construction Chemicals Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Construction Chemicals , with sales, revenue, and price of Construction Chemicals , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Construction Chemicals for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Construction Chemicals market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Construction Chemicals sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

