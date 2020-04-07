Construction Adhesive Market Future Estimation By 2025: Henkel, DuPont, 3M, Avery Dennison, H.B. Fuller, Bostik, Sika, The Dow Chemical Company, ITW, DAP and DowDuPont

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the rising demand of adhesives in construction, increased government expenditure on infrastructure, rising demand of glazing and panels in high rise buildings and advancements for safe and easy application. On the other hand, less scope of development in developed countries due to established infrastructure and stringent regulatory scenario may hinder the market.

This Construction Adhesive market report aims to examine the developments of market including its market improvement, development, position and others. The Construction Adhesive market emphases on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. Global Construction Adhesive Market is expected to reach USD 14,112.52 Million by 2025 from USD 9,235.00 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. Based on technology, the global construction adhesive market is segmented into four notable sub-segments; water born, solvent borne, reactive and hot melts. In 2018, water born is expected to account for the largest share of 50.6% of this market.

Request Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/global-construction-adhesive-market-65441

On the basis of application the global construction adhesive market is classified into notable sub-segments flooring, walls, tiles, concrete, surface, roofing and others. The roofing segment is growing with the highest CAGR of 7.2%.

Some Of The Major Players Operating In This Market Are:

Henkel

DuPont

3M

Avery Dennison

B. Fuller

Bostik

Sika

The Dow Chemical Company

ITW

DAP

DowDuPont

Franklin International

Mapei AS

The global construction adhesive market is segmented on the basis of resin type, technology, application, end user, industry and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

Based on resin type, the global construction adhesive market is segmented into five notable sub-segments; acrylic adhesive, polyurethanes, non-reactive adhesives polyurethane, reactive adhesives. The acrylic adhesive is sub segmented into acrylic adhesives, anaerobic acrylic adhesives, cyanoacrylates adhesives, reactive acrylic and the reactive adhesives is sub segmented into one-component adhesives, two-component adhesives. In 2018, acrylic adhesive is expected to account for the largest share of 36.3% of this market.

Market by Type: Construction Adhesive Market

Acrylic

Polyurethane

PVA

Epoxy

Others

Market by Application: Construction Adhesive Market

Onsite

Offsite

Civil

Request for Report Brochure for Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/reports/global-construction-adhesive-market-65441

Major Table of Contents: Construction Adhesive Market

1 INTRODUCTION

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARIES

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

6 GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION ADHESIVE MARKETS, BY TESTING TYPE

7 GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION ADHESIVE MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

8 GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION ADHESIVE MARKET, BY FOOD CATEGORIES

9 GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION ADHESIVE MARKET, BY CONTAMINANTS

10 GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION ADHESIVE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

11 GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION ADHESIVE MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE

12 COMPANY PROFILES

13 RELATED REPORTS

Inquire More or Share Questions if any before the Purchase on This Report @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/inquiry/global-construction-adhesive-market-65441

Points to focus in the report

What was the market size in 2018?

What are the moves of key players?

Which region is leading the market at global level?

A comprehensive/competitive analysis of the market?

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Note: Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.

About Research for Markets:

Research for Markets indulges in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: [email protected]