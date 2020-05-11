Constipation Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis

Constipation is one of the most common medical condition, characterized by irregular bowel movement. Pain in passing stool, lumpy and hard stool, and feeling of incomplete emptying are some of the most common symptoms of constipation. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) 2018 data, 16 out 100 adults suffered from constipation in the U.S. This disease can be caused due to various factors such as medications, lifestyle pattern, food habits, and certain medical conditions.

Constipation can be diagnosed through different diagnostic approaches, which include endoscopy, colorectal transit studies, bowel functioning tests, and physical examinations. Physical activities and water uptake can treat constipation. It can also be treated by the consumption of laxatives.

Movantik of AstraZeneca PLC, Linzess of Forest Laboratories Inc., Amitiza of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Trulance of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. are some of the major companies, which provide the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved therapies for constipation.

According to the research findings, majority of pipeline drug candidates are being developed for oral administration. It has been observed that the oral route of medications is convenient, available in delayed or rapid release formulation, less risk of systemic infections, and inexpensive in nature, and also provides improved patient’s compliance. Administration of therapeutics for constipation through the oral route has shown promising results in clinical studies.

Companies that are involved in developing therapeutics for constipation have shown positive clinical results in various phases of drug development. For instance, in January 2017, Astellas Pharma Inc. and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced positive data from phase III trial of Linaclotide for the treatment of patients with chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Results of the study concluded that enrolled patients showed statistically significant improvement as compared to placebo-treated patients for the primary endpoint.

Trulance, Movantik, Linzess, and Amitiza are the most commonly drugs used for the treatment of constipation. These drugs hold significant share in the global constipation market. Therefore, with the emergence of late and mid-stage pipeline products in the market, the overall constipation therapeutics market is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years.

Eisai Co. Ltd., Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Development Ltd., Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Forest Laboratories Inc., and Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc. are some of the major companies involved in the development of drug candidate for the treatment of constipation.

