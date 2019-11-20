Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sigfox

Sierra Wireless

Cisco

Arm Holdings (SoftBank Group)

Aeris

EMnify

MAVOCO

Comarch

KORE Wireless

Swisscom

Proximus Group

Huawei

Truphone

HPE

Nokia

Hologram Inc

ZTE

Airtel

Vodafone

Ericsson

PTC

Links Field

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cellular Connectivity

Non-cellular Connectivity

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Transport & Logistics

