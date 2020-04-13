Connected Ship Market Growth Prospects 2023 and Projected to Reach US$ 7.19 Billion

Reportsnreports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Connected Ship Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Connected Ship Market is projected to grow from US$ 5.92 Billion in 2018 to US$ 7.19 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.95% from 2018 to 2023. This report spread across 183 pages, profiling 16 companies and supported with 145 tables and 51 figures is now available in this research.

Northrop Grumman (US)

General Electric (US)

Wartsila (Finland)

Kongsberg Grumman (Norway)

Marlink (Norway)

Based on Application, the connected ship market has been segmented into fleet operations, fleet health monitoring, and vessel traffic management. The fleet health monitoring segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The requirement for real-time connectivity in marine ships is expected to fuel the growth of the fleet health monitoring segment of the market during the forecast period. Fleet health monitoring increases the lifespan of fleets and reduces their maintenance costs.

Based on installation type, the onboard segment of the connected ship market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the onshore segment during the forecast period. Increased demand for modernizing the existing connectivity systems of ships is expected to fuel the growth of the on board segment of the market. The growth of the global cruise industry, owing to an increase in the number of passengers traveling by cruises, worldwide is also fueling the growth of the onboard segment of the market.

“The European region is projected to lead the connected ship market during the forecast period.”

The European region is projected to lead the connected ship market from 2018 to 2023. The Europe connected ship market is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Although the shipbuilding industry in the region is going through a rough patch at present, the increased demand for autonomous ships and cruises from the region is expected to fuel the growth of the Europe connected ship market.

By Company Type : Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20% By Designation : C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 40%

: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 40% By Region: North America –50%, Europe – 30%, Asia Pacific – 15%, and Rest of the World(RoW) – 5%

Target Audience for Connected Ship Market: Naval Forces, Suppliers of Ship Systems, Shipbuilders, Technology Support Providers, Solution Providers, Component Suppliers, Maritime Shipping Companies, Research Organizations, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Manufacturers of Navigation Systems.

