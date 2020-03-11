Connected Logistics Market Competitive Landscape, Key Players like AT&T, EUROTECH S.p.A., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Infosys Limited, Cisco, HCL Technologies Limited, ORBCOMM, Cloud Logistics, Freightgate Inc., PTC, SecureRF Corporation., ZIH Corp, GT Nexus

Global Connected Logistics Market is a complete background analysis of Global Connected Logistics Market industry, which includes an assessment of the parental market. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Top players and brands are making moves such as developments, products launches, acquisitions, merges, joint ventures and competitive research in the Global Connected Logistics Market. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report.

Global Connected Logistics Market accounted for USD 11.32 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 33.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Connected Logistics Market,

By Geography;

Software (Asset Management, Warehouse Internet of Things, Security, Data Management, Network Management, Streaming Analytics);

Platform (Device Management Platform, AEP, Network Management Platform);

Service (Professional, Managed); Transportation Mode; Vertical – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Decreasing cost of sensors

Need for operational efficiency

Emergence of IoT connecting devices

Lack of uniform governance standards

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players of the Global Connected Logistics Market are:-

AT&T,

EUROTECH S.p.A.,

IBM Corporation,

Intel Corporation,

SAP SE,

Infosys Limited,

Cisco,

HCL Technologies Limited,

ORBCOMM,

Cloud Logistics,

Freightgate Inc.,

PTC,

SecureRF Corporation.,

ZIH Corp,

GT Nexus,

Amazon Web Services Inc.,

Oracle, Dynatrace LLC.,

