Connected Logistics Market Analysis by Top Regional Industry Players by Major Players AT&T, IBM, Intel Corporation, SAP, Infosys Limited, HCL Technologies and Cisco

The study reveals that the global connected logistics market is likely to reach $73,864.1 million by 2023. Due to significant growth in technologies such as IoT, advancement in big data analytics, and real time monitoring, the global connected logistics market is gaining traction.

Insights on market segments

As per the findings of the research, asset management has been the largest software market in the global connected logistics market. Among various platforms, application management witnessed the highest growth in demand from 2014 to 2016 and this segment is expected to continue leading the growth of the market during the forecast period. Retail industry has been the highest user of connected logistics market. However, the market is expected to witness fastest growth in demand from IT and telecom industry, during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America has been the largest market for connected logistics, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth among all the regions, during the forecast period. The expected growth can be owed to factors such as growth of digitalization, advancement in new technologies, growth in retail industry, and increasing adoption of connected technologies by major logistics providers in the region. Further, due to rapid technological advancements in supply chain management and improvement in technology infrastructure, the region has high tendency to adopt connected logistics solution at a rapid scale in near future.

GLOBAL CONNECTED LOGISTICS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Software

Asset Management

Warehouse Internet of Things

Security

Data Management

Network Management

Streaming Analytics

By Platform

Device Management

Application Management

Connectivity Management

By Service

Professional Service

Managed Service

By Transportation Mode

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Waterways

The research states that the global connected logistics market is moderately competitive with players developing new connected logistics approach. Some of the key players in the connected logistics ecosystem are AT&T, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Infosys Limited, Cisco Systems Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, and Cloud Logistics.

