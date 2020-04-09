Connected Cars Market Growth by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Regions 2019-2025

A connected car is a car that is equipped with Internet access, and usually also with a wireless local area network. This allows the car to share internet access with other devices both inside as well as outside the vehicle.

The automotive industry is witnessing a high degree of innovations and disruptive technologies. Various technologies such as head-up displays, smart infotainment, telematics systems, and autonomous driving are becoming an integral part of high-end automobiles. With improved connectivity, a vehicle can interact with other entities, such as infrastructure as well as other vehicles, to share useful information, including driving habits, traffic congestion, shortest route, roadblocks, and fuel economy. Most of these technologies use real-time data and require regular updates, and are thus able to communicate operational and diagnostic data from onboard systems and connected devices.

In 2018, the global Connected Cars market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Connected Cars status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Google Inc.

Delphi Automotive

General Motors Company

Audi AG

Ford Motor

AT&T Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Alcatel-Lucent

BMW

Apple Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Embedded

Tethered

Integrated

Market segment by Application, split into

Vehicle management

Driver assistance

Entertainment

Mobility management

Safety

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Connected Cars status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Connected Cars development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Connected Cars are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

