Connected Car Market Upcoming Opportunities and Threats in the Next 8 Years By Top Players Vodafone Group Plc., Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Airbiquity Inc., Wirelesscar, Ford Motor Company and Others

Global Connected Car Market report gives inside and industry Outlook on Global Connected Car Market. It helps in imagining the arrangement of the Global Connected Car Market complete analysis regarding type and applications, featuring the key business resources and key players. Global Connected Car Market development divisions and distinguishes factors driving change. This Research helps in understanding the dynamic condition, market’s significant players, and driving brands. The Global Connected Car Market five-year period can evaluate how the market is forecast to evolve. This analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame. Recognize the most recent Global Connected Car Market improvements, share, and systems utilized by the significant market.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025.

Market trends impacting the growth of the global connected car market.

Analyze and forecast the connected car products market on the basis of product type.

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for ingredient product type.

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

Global Connected Car Market,

By Geography, Component (Hardware, Semiconductor {Microcontrollers, FPGAS, DSPS, Memory Chips}, Connectivity ICs {Cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth}),

Application (Telematics, Infotainment, Combined) – Industry Trends and Forecasts 2025

Major Players:

Audi AG,

MW AG,

General Motors Company,

Tesla Motors Inc.,

Google Inc.,

Volvo Car Corporation,

Delphi Automotive Plc,

Vodafone Group Plc.,

AT&T Inc.,

Denso Corporation,

Robert Bosch GmbH,

Airbiquity Inc.,

Wireless car,

Ford Motor Company,

Microsoft Corporation,

TATA Consultancy Services Ltd.,

Toyota Motors Corp.,

Verizon Communications Inc.

Global Connected Car Market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Major Market Drivers:

Increased demand for smartphone connectivity

Growing government regulations

Increasing concerns about safety

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

