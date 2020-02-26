Connected Car Devices Market Reaching at US$ 57.15 Billion to 2021 Study by Telematics, DSRC Technology, Cellular Network and Advance Vehicle System

New Study Report on “Connected Car Devices Market” Added Now at 2019 – Focuses the By Communication Type, Connectivity, Vehicle Type Development, Growth Analysis and Regional Segment Forecasts

The connected car devices market is mainly driven by the legislation pertaining to vehicle safety, changing buyer preferences, increased demand for premium passenger cars, and electrification of vehicles across the globe. The base year considered for the study is 2015, and the forecast has been provided for the period between 2016 and 2021.

The global connected car devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2016 to 2021, to reach USD 57.15 billion by 2021. The major factors responsible for the growth of this market include the introduction of advance technologies such as adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning systems in premium and mid-segment cars and rising awareness about vehicle, driver, and pedestrian safety.

“Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC): Technology for present and future”.

Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. Major factors responsible for this region’s growth include increasing demand for driver assistance systems and government laws favoring implementations in passenger cars, especially in developed countries like Japan and South Korea. Stringency of vehicle safety legislations in developed regions, improving socio-economic conditions in developing regions along with growing demand for electric vehicles across the globe to fuel the demand for connected car devices.

Connecting a car with the network enables it to access many services such as safety, information, navigation, and remote diagnostics easily and efficiently. BMW offers integrated sim card services, which help to make calls and use the internet without connecting the cell phone to the vehicle. As the automotive industry offers a great opportunity for the telecom companies to invest and grow, this can lead to the growth of onboard internet services in automobiles.

Demand for navigation services, increasing number of accidents, rising vehicle thefts, and security issues are the factors driving the adoption of telecom services in the automotive industry. The study contains insights provided by various industry experts, ranging from material suppliers to Tier-1 companies, and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows.

The global connected car devices market is dominated by the globally established players such as Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Delphi Automotive, PLC (U.K.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and Autoliv Inc. (Sweden). The key growth strategies adopted by these players include expansion and new product development.

The report enables new entrants and smaller firms as well as established firms to understand the market better to help them to acquire a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use any one or a combination of the below-mentioned four strategies (market development, product development/innovation, market diversification, and competitive assessment) to strengthen their position in the market.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

This report contains various levels of analysis, including industry analysis (industry trends, Porter’s Five Forces, and PEST analysis), supply chain analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging and high growth segments of the connected car devices market, competitive landscape, high growth regions and countries, government initiatives, and market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.