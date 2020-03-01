Connected Car Devices Market Global Potential Growth, Share, Demand, Trends and Analysis of Key Players Forecasts to 2019-2025

Driver Assistance System (DAS) is estimated to have the highest growth potential in the global connected car devices market. It is projected to grow at a promising CAGR from 2017 to 2022. This growth can be attributed to the proven benefits of the system in vehicle safety. The National Transportation Safety Board, U.S. included adaptive cruise control in its ten most wanted safety improvements in 2013. The European parliament also has plans to make adaptive cruise control mandatory in the next few years. These regulations are expected to drive the growth of the DAS market in the next few years.

The global Connected Car Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Connected Car Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Connected Car Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Autoliv, Inc.

Valeo S.A.

Visteon Corporation

Magna International, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Harman International Industries, Incorporated

Panasonic Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Communication

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian(V2P)

Others (V2C, V2D, V2G)

By Technology

Driver Assistance Systems

Telematics

Others

Segment by Application

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

