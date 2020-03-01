Connected Car Devices Market Global Potential Growth, Share, Demand, Trends and Analysis of Key Players Forecasts to 2019-2025

Driver Assistance System (DAS) is estimated to have the highest growth potential in the global connected car devices market. It is projected to grow at a promising CAGR from 2017 to 2022. This growth can be attributed to the proven benefits of the system in vehicle safety. The National Transportation Safety Board, U.S. included adaptive cruise control in its ten most wanted safety improvements in 2013. The European parliament also has plans to make adaptive cruise control mandatory in the next few years. These regulations are expected to drive the growth of the DAS market in the next few years.
The global Connected Car Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Connected Car Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Connected Car Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Continental AG
Delphi Automotive PLC
Denso Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Autoliv, Inc.
Valeo S.A.
Visteon Corporation
Magna International, Inc.
Infineon Technologies AG
Harman International Industries, Incorporated
Panasonic Corporation
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Communication
Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)
Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)
Vehicle-to-Pedestrian(V2P)
Others (V2C, V2D, V2G)
By Technology
Driver Assistance Systems
Telematics
Others
Segment by Application
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
Aftermarket
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Connected Car Devices Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Connected Car Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Connected Car Devices Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Connected Car Devices Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Connected Car Devices Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Connected Car Devices Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Connected Car Devices Business
Chapter Eight: Connected Car Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Connected Car Devices Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
