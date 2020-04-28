A new report titled “Connected Car Device Market – In-Depth Analysis with Booming Trends Supporting Growth and Forecast till 2026” has been included in the enormous research repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) that compiles various facets of the Connected Car Device market at a global level portraying a holistic analysis of the marketplace along with intelligence on key participants. The report covers an unbiased analysis on various market aspects, emphasizing major trends giving direction to the market, key opportunities paving new growth avenues, key drivers pushing the market’s growth and challenges and restraints hindering the market for Connected Car Device across the globe.

This report analyzes and forecasts the connected car device market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted, based on value (US$ Mn) and volume (million units) from 2018 to 2026. The study involves the effect of all the factors that can contract or expand the market globally as well as regionally. The report also highlights opportunities in the connected car device market at the global and regional level.

The report contains value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global connected car device market. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis for the market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the market by segmenting the market in terms of sales, communication technology, vehicle type, and region. These segments have been analyzed, based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation comprises current scenario along with forecast of the connected car device market. The forecast provided is based on the compilation of current trends as well as expected scenario in the future, due to change in technological, geographical, political, and economic factors such as rising preference toward digital connectivity.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the connected car device market. The global market is dominated by major connected car device manufacturers such as Harman International, Preh GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Valeo SA, NXP Semiconductors, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, u-blox AG, DENSO Corporation, Delphi Connect, and Continental AG. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The connected car device market is primarily driven by rising digitalization and demand for infotainment, navigation, and safety.

The report provides the estimated market size of connected car device in 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size has been provided in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (million units). Market figures have been estimated, based on sales, communication technology, vehicle type, and regional segments of the connected car device market. Market size and forecast for each major segment have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobile (OICA), Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, and telephonic interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The global connected car device market has been segmented as follows:

Global Connected Car Device Market Forecast, by Sales

Built- in

Embedded

Tethered

Smartphone

Retrofit

Global Connected Car Device Market Forecast, by Communication Technology

LTE

V2X

Global Connected Car Device Market Forecast, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Connected Car Device Market Forecast, by Region/Country/Sub-region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

