Connected Agriculture Market – LINK LABS, Orange, SYSPRO, Epicor Software Corporation

Data Bridge Market Research has newly added another market study to its wide research gathering, titled “Global Connected Agriculture Market Size, Status and Forecast 2024”. The report offers intelligent insights and uses thorough examination of market factors to instrument market size and growth

Global Connected Agriculture Market expected for USD 1.62 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Connected Agriculture Market Report includes a comprehensive analysis of the present market. The report starts with the basic Connected Agriculture Market overview and then goes into each and every detail.

Competitors of Global Connected Agriculture Market

Cisco Systems, Inc.,

IBM Corporation,

PTC,

SAP SE,

Trimble Inc.,

Microsoft Corporation,

Vodafone Group,

Accenture,

AT&T Intellectual Property,

LINK LABS & Among others

Major countries covered in this report are:

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Major Points from Table of Content:

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Key Inferences Market Overview Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges Analysis (DROC) Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Key Players Future of the Market

Report Segmentation

On the basis of solution

· Network management – remote monitoring, network bandwidth management, analytics, and network and application security

· Agriculture asset management,

· Supervisory control and data acquisition,

· Logistics and supply chain management,

· Smart water management, and others

On the basis of service

1. Professional services segment is further sub-segmented into

· Consulting services,

· Integration

· Deployment services,

2. Support and maintenance services

On the basis of platform

· Device management,

· Application enablement,

· Connectivity management

On the basis of application

1. Farm planning and management segment is further sub segmented into

· Field monitoring and management,

· Weather forecasting,

· Production planning and maintenance,

· Supply chain management.

2. Field monitoring and management

· Livestock management,

· Equipment monitoring

· Maintenance

3. Agriculture finance segment is further sub segmented into

· Mobile payment systems,

· Micro-insurance systems,

· Micro-lending platform,

· Mobile information systems

Geography Analysis By

North america

South america

Europe

Asia-pacific

Middle east & africa

Major market drivers & restraints:

Surge in global population compelling shift towards smart agriculture practices

Increase in unpredictability of weather

Limited availability of arable land

High cost of deployment

Company Share Analysis:

The report for connected agriculture market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Mentioned points to pounder in the report

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2017-2024 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

