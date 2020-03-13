Conjugate Vaccines Market Size, Market Share, Future Market Insights, Growth & Forecast 2019 to 2027

Conjugate Vaccines Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027

The global conjugate vaccines market can be segmented on the basis of product type, pathogen type, disease indication and end users. The product type is further segmented into multivalent and monovalent conjugate vaccines, out of which, the monovalent conjugate vaccines are expected to capture the highest market share during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027 on account of increased awareness and high quality of vaccines provided by the major industry players. On the basis of pathogen type, the market is sub-segmented into viral conjugate vaccines, bacterial conjugate vaccines and combination. Based on disease indication, the market is sub-segmented into diphtheria tetanus pertussis, influenza, pneumococcal, meningococcal and others, out of which, the diphtheria tetanus pertussis segment is anticipated to expand significantly on account of high prevalence of respiratory tract infection (RTI). On the basis of end users, the market is sub-segmented into pediatrics and adults.

The global conjugate vaccines market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR around 13.5% during the forecast period. Increasing occurrence rate of infectious diseases, growing initiatives taken by the government in the healthcare sector and rising investment in the research and developments in the field of conjugate vaccines are some of the major reasons that are estimated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

By region, the global conjugate vaccines market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America is anticipated to dominate the overall market of conjugate vaccines on the back of high use of vaccines for preventing various types of diseases combined with increase in investment on research and development activities in the region. Europe is expected to be the second largest market on account of rising healthcare expenditure and sufficient funds for research and development in the field of conjugate vaccines. Further, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness fastest growth which can be attributed to the high prevalence of communicable diseases coupled with rising immunization initiatives by different government and private organizations.

Vibrant Growth of Conjugate Vaccines Market

Factors such as rising prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing initiatives by the government, advancements in the vaccine formulations are anticipated to showcase high demand for these vaccines. Further, the growing use of various conjugate vaccines for adults is anticipated to supplement the growth of the market over the forecast period.

However, low accessibility of these vaccines in both rural and remote areas due to transportation and storage problems might deter the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report titled “Conjugate Vaccines Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global conjugate vaccines market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by pathogen type, by disease indication and by end users

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global conjugate vaccines market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, plc., Merck and Company, Neuron Biotech, Sanofi Pasteur, Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., CSL Behring, Biological E. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global conjugate vaccines market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

