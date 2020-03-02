Congenital Heart Diseases Emerging Markets in Developing Countries

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of “Congenital Heart Diseases Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025” globally.

Congenital diseases are disorders in a newborn due to certain genetic factors (and sometimes in association with the environment) that often results in malformations or underdeveloped organs. Congenital Heart Diseases (CHD) results in malformed or undeveloped heart that presents in a newborn with breathing and circulation disorders. According to Lancet medical journal, CHD caused death of 0.22 million individuals and newborns globally in the year 2010. CHD was earlier erroneously associated with premature births, the association has no direct correlation with all forms of CHD and is mainly one of the many factors that can cause it. The genetic factors causing CHD consist of chromosomal errors in fertilization and the following meiotic division, these include: large chromosomal defects in trisomal chromosomes; small chromosomal defects like microdeletion of long/short arm of chromosome and random/environmentally induced mutation of heart muscle cell proteins, or associated proteins etc. The environmental factors like rubella infections, thalidomide drugs, metals (lithium, lead, mercury, etc), chronic illness in the mother (systemic lupus, diabetes, phenylketonuria, etc). Embryological changes, hormonal changes in the mother and certain birth deficiencies can also cause CHD and other birth defects in children. Besides these, according to some medical research reports, maternal obesity increased the chances of CHD in newborns; obesity was shown to increase the risk of previously hidden genetic traits of CHD in the new born children of such obese mothers.

Get Free Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/11993

CHD can be diagnosed before birth via ultrasound sonography; however some minute heart defects may go undetected for life. CHD is primarily classified as hypoplasia( underdeveloped heart chambers), obstructive (blockage/narrowing of valves/vessels) and septal defects (defects in the septum wall that divides the heart chambers). However, medical practitioners generally distinguish CHD at birth into Cyanotic (blue coloration of skin due to very low Hb/oxygen) or non-cyanotic. Cyanotic disorders usually present as problems that prevent normal circular of blood, therefore resulting in poor oxygen supply, some examples include: left ventricular hypoplastia, pulmonary atresia (abnormal closing/opening of a valve), tricuspid atresia, pulmonary venous return, etc. Non –cyanotic disorders involve problems in the heart that may present difficulty for the child in the future and result in cardiac arrhythmia, chest pain and difficulty in breathing, some examples include: Aortic stenosis, Atrial/ventricular septal defect (ASD), pulmonic stenosis, coarctation (turner’s syndrome), patent ductus arteriosus, etc. CHD are in some cases associated with certain chromosome syndromes e.g.: Down syndrome, Marfan syndrome, Noonan Syndrome, Turner Syndrome and 22q11 sequence deletion syndrome (DiGeorge syndrome), etc.

The treatment of CHD varies from case to case; genetic testing/screening is mandatory in case the doctor suspects a genetic cause for the disease, in developed countries this is done for all newborns. The next step would be surgery or drug treatment, again this depends upon the severity of the condition. In most cases CHD presents itself as serious conditions with high risk of complications, hence surgery is the most followed procedure. In certain disorders like ASD a pediatric surgeon may ask the parents of a CHD child to wait for the child’s growth as ASD is known to disappear gradually, a surgery is performed if ASD persists after the child’s growth. Certain cases also require multiple surgeries and stenting in order to restore a malformed tract in the lungs, etc. Drugs like diuretics are given to regulate vasoconstriction that alleviates deoxygenation and helps remove toxins from the body, besides reducing the heartbeat.

CHD is commonly reported through the world and is known to affect one in 5000 newborn births. Treatment and surgeries are done in large numbers in both developed and developing countries. At present the market is largest in the North American, Asia-Pacific and European region because these regions together form the most populated yet urbanized region in the world. Asia-pacific region leads the global market at present and is expected to maintain its position in the near future.

Some of the diuretic manufacturers include: Pfizer inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Eli Lilly & Co, Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals Inc., et to name a few.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

Request For TOC @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/11993

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About Us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact Us

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]