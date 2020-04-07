Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Growth Forecast To 2025

Configure price quote (CPQ) software is a term used in the business-to-business (B2B) industry to describe software systems that help sellers quote complex and configurable products.

CPQ software assists the sales management staff to enhance their productivity by lowering the reliance on paperwork and documentation. It increases the speed of pricing and configuration processes and helps organizations decrease their overall costs.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the CPQ software market. The rising number of software companies and the growth of the software industry in regions such as San Francisco, Boston, and Baltimore, will be the major factors fueling the growth of this quoting software market in the region.

In 2018, the global Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

Apttus

IBM

Infor

SAP

Callidus Software

FPX

Salesforce.com

PROS

Cincom Systems

Aspire Technologies

ConnectWise

Model N

Vendavo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based CPQ Software

On-Premises CPQ Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

