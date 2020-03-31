Conference Call Services Market Outlook 2019-2025: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

The global conference call services market is expected to witness good growth, as it has become a necessity for all the leading corporate business companies to deal with their international service providers, partners, and customers. Conference call services enable real-time collaboration of the business units of any company or different companies to communicate with its operating or non-operating clients or business units. Increasing demand for security of the data and conversation between the users, rising need for time-saving & cost saving methods for communication for business or other related objectives, and increasing demand for communicating to the company’s workforce through mobile are some of the major factors driving growth of the global conference call services market. The audio clarity during the voice conference call and requirement of high constant internet connection during video conference call are some of the major restraints affecting growth of the global conferencing calls services market.

Market Dynamics

Conference calling services provides the advantages such as help in urgent requirement of getting the status update between the teams of any company that are in different locations or business units, saves resources for any business. As per Polycom’s global study in 2017 of more than 24,000 professionals looked at the conferencing activity across 11 major countries found that every one in three people reduced the email activity after adopting conferencing technology. Conferencing call technology is increasingly being adopted in industries such as government & defense services, and corporate enterprises. The audio conferencing call has evolved to video call conferencing, as it is more flexible. It offers advantages of archiving, improved telecommunication, clear audio with vision, saves time & money, and content sharing through the video conferencing software such as ‘Scopia’ from Avaya.

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global conference call services market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2018– 2026), considering 2017 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global conference calls services market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, racing drones market capital, key developments, strategies, and future plans

Companies covered as part of this study include Microsoft Corporation, Zoom Video Communications, Cisco WebEX, Dialpad, Polycom, Onstream Media Corp (Infinite Conferencing Inc.), GlobalMeet, Arkadin SAS, AT Conference, ConferenceCalls, RingCentral Business Phone Services, Zip Conferencing, InterCall Online, and Premier Global Services Inc. (Budget Conferencing Inc.)

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, product upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global conference call services market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, software developers, service providers, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global conference call services market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Conference Call Services Market, By Call Service Type: On-premise Cloud-based Managed Conference Calls Services

Global Conference Call Services Market, By End User: Corporate Enterprises Healthcare Government & Defense Media & Entertainment Others

Global Conference Call Services Market, By Region: North America By Call Service Type: On-premise Cloud-based Managed Conference Call Services By End User: Corporate Enterprises Healthcare Government & Defense Media & Entertainment Others



