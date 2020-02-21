Cone Crusher Market Higher Mortality Rates by 2025

A cone crusher is used in a crushing circuit as a secondary crusher. It’s called as secondary crusher, because the pre-crushed product is further crushed or processed using a cone crusher.

Cone crushers run on belt drives and they are driven by electric motor or even diesel generator engine. Though diesel generator is used for providing power to the cone crusher, it’s considered to be the costly option, considering the rising diesel prices over last years.

Con crushers provide advantages such as hydraulic clearing, hydraulic adjustment, heavy duty design, high productivity, long life, cost effective and easily available replacement parts.

Cone crushers are mainly used in mining, aggregate, demolition, industrial, construction and environmental applications. Cone crushers are mainly used in mining and aggregate processing industries.

Cone Crusher Market: Drivers and Challenges

As the global economy is seeing the improvement, industries such as mining, aggregate, demolition, industrial, construction and environmental, etc. in many countries are also seeing growth as well. The demand for cone crushers is growing globally. The cone crushers provide many operational advantages to the industries as well, and this is fuelling the demand for global cone crushers market.

In countries like India, where mining industry is not registering a significant growth, the demand for cone crushers used in mining industry is seeing the decline in the growth, which is inhibiting the global cone crusher market growth.

In order to save the capital and operational costs associated with the cone crushers, many construction and mining companies are opting for rented cone crushers as per the requirement, which is inhibiting the global cone crushers market.

Cone Crusher Market: Overview

The global cone crushers market by value is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 4-7% during the forecast period (2016-2025), due to growing demand for cone crushers from mining, construction and other industries.

Cone Crusher Market: Segmentation

The global cone crusher market can be segmented on the basis of end-use application, by power source and by regions

On the basis of end-use application, the global cone crusher market is segmented as:

Mining

Construction

Aggregate

Demolition

Industrial

Environment

On the basis of power source, the global cone crusher market is segmented as:

Electric Motor

Diesel Generator Engine

Cone Crusher Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global cone crusher market is expected to register a single-digit CAGR for the forecast period. Depending on geographic regions, global cone crusher market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of market revenue, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa are the attractive markets for cone crushers. Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific are projected to register a single digit growth rate during the forecast period. North America cone crusher market is projected to register a stable CAGR during the forecast period. Slow but stable economic growth, growing mining and construction industry, innovative and advanced technologies are some of the factors which are fuelling the growth of cone crusher market in North America.

Cone crusher Market: Key Players

Some of the key market participants in global cone crusher market areWESTPRO, Telsmith, Terex, Global Mining Crusher, Metso and Sandvik.