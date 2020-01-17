Conductive Polymer Market by Product Type, End Users, Business Opportunities, Industry Status & Forecast 2019-2025

The Global conductive polymer market was estimated at USD 3.64 Billion in the year of 2017. The report discusses various factors influencing the market growth. Conductive polymers belong to the plastic materials family. They are known for features like pliable, lightweight, and inexpensive plastics that also help to conduct electricity. They are known to shrink, protrude, and bend when stimulated by electricity. These materials are found extensively in application like textiles and fabrics, antistatic packaging, solar cells, sensors, capacitors, batteries, actuators, and organic transistors.

The increased demand for high-end electronic devices that also work towards reducing the noise levels is one of the main factors helping the market grow. The various rules and regulations being implemented by government agencies to control and monitor noise pollution is expected to increase the overall sales. The industry is currently experiencing significant demand of ionic polymers in electronics and automotive industry owing to better conducting properties, along with dimensional stability is further expected to maintain a promising factor for the global conductive polymer market.

Conductive polymer is used in electronic devices where electromagnetic interference (EMI), electrostatic discharge (ESD) and radio frequency interface (RFI) have further led to more conductive polymer market. Another market influencer is the increased demand for conductive polymer electronic materials that are self-healing. These materials can repair damage caused due to any external agent and hence have more applications in stretchable electronics. The conductive polymer products have enhanced features as can be mixed by more than one chemicals.

The global conductive polymer market is segmented on the basis of Product, Application and Regional. Segmentation on the basis of product is done as Polyphenylene-based Resins, ABS, Inherently Conductive Polymers (ICP), Polycarbonates, Nylon and Others. Among these the Polyphenylene based resin dominated the market share. This is mainly due to its versatile property like thermal stability and positive impacts on the environment. At the same time, an important derivative of conductive polymer is Polaniline and is widely used to its ease of synthesize and cost effectiveness. It is widely used in applications like electromagnetic shielding and further acts as electric conductor across circuits. These product is also used in manufacturing of conducting nano-fibers and is used as a corrosion inhibitor.

Segmentation of the global conductive polymer market based on application is done as Anti-Static Packaging, Actuators & Sensors, Capacitors, Batteries, Solar energy and others. The actuators & sensors segment contributes the major share in the market due to its increased usage across consumer electronics and automotive sectors. The market is further expected to grow due to its implementation across all types of electrical vehicles. Polymer capacitors have optimum vibration resistance and hence is preferred by car manufacturers to further align the various stages of production process.

Segmentation on the basis of region is done as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific contributes the maximum to the market share, due to large production of electronic devices and automobiles. Among various countries, China contributes maximum owing to large presence of production units across the country.

The competitive landscape of the global conductive polymer market is fragmented as of 2017. The market is incorporated of many global and regional players such as Sterling Fibers, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., SABIC, Bayer Material Science, Milliken & Company, Ormecon GmbH, Geo-Tech Polymers, RTP Company, Celanese Corporation, and Solvay.

Key segments of the global conductive polymer market

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Kilo tons)

ABS

Polyphenylene-Based Resins

Polycarbonates

Inherently Conductive Polymers (ICP)

Nylon

Others

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Kilo tons)

Actuators & Sensors

Anti-Static Packaging

Batteries

Capacitors

Solar energy

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Kilo tons)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

