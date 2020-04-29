The expanding database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been recently updated by the addition of a new study which is titled as “Conductive Plastic Compounds Market – Industry Analysis (2013 – 2017) and Opportunity Assessment (2018 – 2026)”. The fact-based research report on the global Conductive Plastic Compounds market covers various aspects such as trends, drivers, challenges and opportunities that have an influence on the growth and expansion of the global market. All these factors are analyzed across key regions of Latin America, North America, Europe, Middle and Africa (MEA) and the Asia Pacific. In order to provide an accurate forecast, analysts have presented the current market, which forms the basis of how the metal caps and closures market is expected to develop in the future.

The report analyzes and forecasts the conductive plastic compounds market at a global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (tons) and value (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global conductive plastic compounds market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for conductive plastic compounds during the forecast period. The report highlights opportunities in the conductive plastic compounds market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global conductive plastic compounds market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the conductive plastic compounds market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape. The study covers market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their Market Value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a conclusive view of the global conductive plastic compounds market by segmenting it in terms of resin type, filler type, end-user industry, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for conductive plastic compounds in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual end-user industry segments in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global conductive plastic compounds market. Prominent players profiled in the global conductive plastic compounds market include BASF SE, RTP Company, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Mexichem Specialty Compounds Inc., SABIC, DowDuPont Inc., Coperion K Tron, Adell Plastics, Inc, Sojitz Corporation, Ravago, Polyvisions Inc, and A. Schulman. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, business strategies, recent developments, and financial details.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the conductive plastic compounds market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on resin type, filler type, end-user industry, and region. Market size and forecast for each resin type, filler type, and end-user industry have been provided in terms of global and regional markets.

In order to compile the research report, in-depth interviews and discussions have been conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by an extensive secondary research. Key players’ annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proved to be a highly reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Global Conductive Plastic Compounds Market, by Resin Type

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polystyrene

Engineering Plastics

Polyamide

Polycarbonate

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Polybutylene Terephthalate

Others (including Polyoxymethylene Plastic, Polyphenylene Sulfide, Polysulfone, Polytetrafluoroethylene)

Thermoplastic

Elastomers

Bio-plastics

Others (including High Impact Polystyrene and Polyvinylidene Fluoride)

Global Conductive Plastic Compounds Market, by Filler Type

Carbon Black

Carbon Fibers

Carbon Nanotubes

Metals

Others (including Graphite)

Global Conductive Plastic Compounds Market, by End-user Industry

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods & Appliances

Industrial Applications

Medical

Others (Packaging and Petrochemical, Mining)

Global Conductive Plastic Compounds Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Turkey

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

Inclusive analysis of conductive plastic compounds market trends and shares from 2017 to 2026 at global and regional level to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

Detailed country and sub-region analysis and forecast for key countries such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia & CIS, India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, Egypt, and South Africa

Comprehensive analysis with respect to price trends that are expected to impact the outlook of the global conductive plastic compounds market between 2018 and 2026

Porters’ Five Forces analysis that highlights the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

Market drivers, inhibitors, current & future market trends, and emerging applications

Comprehensive list of key potential clients across major end-use industries in different geographies

Thorough import-export analysis of major polymers across the globe

Regional level production output to comprehend the demand-supply scenario

Competitive landscape covers key companies’ profiling, market share analysis, market footprint analysis, competitive business strategies, channels, and competition matrix for key players

