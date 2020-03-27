Conductive Plastic Compounds Market High Demand for Conductive Plastic Compounds in Electrical & Electronics Industry to 2026

Conductive plastic compounds are compounds of organic polymers that conduct electricity. They are also referred as intrinsically conducting polymer compounds. Conductive plastic compounds offer reliability and cost-effectiveness for applications that need electrostatic discharge control, explosive atmosphere, and electromagnetic interference shielding. These compounds are primarily used in metal replacement solutions, detection sensors, heating elements, air cleaning systems, and dust suppression. They are also used to prevent electrostatic attraction. Conductive plastic compounds are recyclable. They possess properties such as fast processability and are vcost-efficient. Conductive plastic compounds can be extruded or injection molded into desired shapes and sizes. The global conductive plastic compounds market is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, driven by the increase in production of electrical components and electronic devices. The conductive plastic compounds market was valued at around US$ 7,500.0 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 10.0% during the forecast period.

Conductive plastic compounds are primarily used in the electrical & electronics industry. These compounds are deployed in a wide range of antistatic and electromagnetic shielding applications. Thermally and electrically conductive plastic compounds were developed through the addition of common fillers such as carbon black, graphite, metallic fibers, flakes, or carbon fibers. Conductive plastic compounds possessing high content of conductive fillers exhibit high degree of electrical conductivity. These conductive plastic compounds offer adjustable electrical conductivity. They are light in weight and possess good processability. They are also mass-production friendly and cost-effective. Recently, electric and electronic products have gained increasing importance in a number of end-use industries. Growth in popularity of miniaturization, specifically in the fields of electronics, electrical engineering, communications engineering, and automotive engineering, is boosting the need for high quality electric and electronic components. Increase in production of such high quality electric and electronic components is projected to augment the demand for conductive plastic compounds.

Demand for conductive plastic compounds containing nanofillers, such as carbon nanotubes, is high owing to their exceptional physical properties. Carbon nanotube-based conductive plastic compounds offer reliability for applications that require protection from electrostatic discharge, dissipation of static charges, and effective thermal management. Carbon nanotube based conductive plastic compounds are primarily used in heat exchangers and fuel cells owing to their electrical and thermal conducting properties. High usage of conductive plastic compounds in the electrical & electronics industry is likely to propel the conductive plastic compounds market during the forecast period.

Advancements in filler material technology is estimated to influence the physical and chemical properties of conductive plastic compounds. Research programs and government initiatives on conductive plastic compounds are expected to encourage product development and manufacturing process development. Rise in awareness regarding filler material technology and filler material application among electric and electronic component manufacturers is anticipated to boost the demand for conductive plastic compounds. Plastic compounders and plastic converters are undergoing product development through stable, resource-saving, and energy-efficient processes. Increase in product development programs among conductive plastic compound manufacturers and rise in research and patents activities regarding filler materials among institutes and universities are estimated to propel the conductive plastic compounds market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is a significant region of the global conductive plastic compounds market, accounting for substantial market share. China is a major consumer of conductive plastic compounds due to the high rate of adoption of conductive plastic compounds in electrical & electronics applications. Furthermore, the country is a leading producer of conductive plastic compounds. Presence of large electrical and electronic component manufacturers and existence of various small domestic plastic compound manufacturers in the region are expected to drive the conductive plastic compounds market in Asia Pacific. Relocation of manufacturing capacities of electrical components and electronic devices from the western hemisphere to East Asia is anticipated to boost the demand for conductive plastic compounds. Furthermore, plastic compounders in Asia Pacific are expanding their production facilities to match the surging demand for conductive plastic compounds in several end-use industries in the region. Rapid industrialization and expansion of electrical & electronic component manufacturing plants in India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam are projected to propel the demand for conductive plastic compounds. The impact of ongoing research & development activities among universities and plastic converters & compounders in North America and Europe is high. Therefore, the conductive plastic compounds market in North America and Europe is likely to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.