Conductive Inks Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2026

Conductive inks are electrically conductive, printable inks used in printed electronics and it exhibits the properties of crease resistance and flexibility. These mainly constitute metallic particle such as silver and copper to facilitate the flow of electric current across the circuitry. Apart from these, nanoparticle based conductive inks is an emerging segment in conductive inks market. These type of inks provide high conductive properties and nano dimension control of size, shape and particle distribution. Nanoparticle based conductive inks can be customised based on the printing substrate and printing technology used. The silver based conductive inks account for a major share and is expected to dominate the global conductive inks market. The advantages of silver conductive inks are least resistive property, flexible and supports miniature electronic circuitry designs. The wide range of applications of conductive inks include sensors, solar panels, touch screen, antenna, potentiometers and PCBs etc. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, a Germany based leading manufacturer of coatings and adhesive technologies manufactures silver and dielectric inks by the brand name LOCTITE. These inks are suitable for applications in automotive, RFID, medical devices, displays etc.

Conductive Inks Market: Drivers and Restraints

Many wide range electronic products such as medical devices, electronic appliances, solar designs etc. are based on the printed circuit board technology, which is expected to drive the growth of global conductive inks market. The rapid growth in consumption of flexible and touch screen based electronic devices is anticipated to boost the growth of global conductive inks market. The increasing awareness regarding use of renewable resources in residential and industrial sector and the rapid growth in consumption of solar based panels and other devices is anticipated to be a significant driver for the growth conductive inks market. Medical devices account for share in consumption of conductive inks. There is an upsurge of technological advancement in healthcare industry and the medical device manufacturers are constantly focusing on improving functionality and precision of the devices.

Conductive Inks Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global conductive inks market can be segmented as follows:-

Silver Conductive Inks

Carbon Conductive Inks

Silver Nano Inks

Silver Chloride Inks

Dielectric Inks

Copper/ Copper Oxide Inks

On the basis of application, the global conductive inks market can be segmented as follows:-

Sensors

Biosensors

Touch Screen

Antenna

Printed Heaters

Potentiometers and PCBs (Printed Circuit Board)

Solar Panels

Electroluminescent (EL) Panel

Conductive Inks Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global conductive inks market can be divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Western Europe accounts for significant share in conductive inks market, which is attributed to the rise in consumption of solar based devices and flexible electronic equipments. North America also has a major share in global conductive inks market as it dominates the medical devices market in terms of value. APEJ is expected to project high CAGR in terms of value and volume during the forecast period. The improved lifestyle of consumers has resulted in rising demand for consumer electronic appliances and mobiles, especially in China, ASEAN region and India. Japan has significant share in conductive inks market, which is attributed to the mature electronics market in the country.

Conductive Inks Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global conductive inks market are as follows:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

DuPont

Methode Electronics

Creative Materials Inc.

Nano Dimension

Conductive Compounds, Inc.

TEKRA, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

