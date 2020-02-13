Conductive Adhesive Market To Make Great Impact In Near Future By 2024

Conductive adhesive (also known as electrically conductive adhesive) is a glue that is primarily used for electronics. The conductive component can be silver, copper or graphite. Other conductive materials are possible but unusual. The sticky component can be a varnish (of one component) or a synthetic resin (of one or two components).

Scope of the Report:

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation are complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties. Currently in the domestic market, some highly sophisticated areas of conductive adhesive used are mainly dominated by imports: TeamChem Company, Ablistick Company, 3M Company occupied the most IC and LED market, Sumitomo and Taiwan Yihua are also involved in these fields. Japan Three-Bond Company controls the entire quartz crystal resonator conductive adhesive. Domestic conductive adhesive is mainly used in some low-end products; this market is mainly occupied by the Shanghai Research Institute of Synthetic Resins.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into this field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic equipment, Chinese domestic equipment has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortening compared with the imported equipment.

The worldwide market for Conductive Adhesive is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 270 million US$ in 2024, from 200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Conductive Adhesive in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Henkel

Uninwell

Dow Corning

3M

ThreeBond

Hitachi

TeamChem

Epoxy

Panacol-Elosol

SUMITOMO ELECTRIC

Creative Materials

Rogers Corporation

Shanghai Huayi

Dongguan New Orient

Nanjing XILITE

Foshan Resink

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Isotropic Conductive Adhesive (ICA).

Anisotropic Conductive Adhesive (ACA)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

ELECTRONIC PACKAGING

FLAT PANEL DISPLAYS

FINE PITCH INTERCONNECTION

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Conductive Adhesive product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Conductive Adhesive, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Conductive Adhesive in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Conductive Adhesive competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Conductive Adhesive breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Conductive Adhesive market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Conductive Adhesive sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

