Condensing Steam Turbine Market By Capacity, Application, Geographic Segmentation, Competition Landscape, Industry Trends, Size, Growth Rate, Key Players and Forecast to 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Condensing Steam Turbine Market has encountered substantial development in the recent years and is foreseen to develop tremendously in the upcoming years. Expanding deployment of combined heat & power (CHP) units is anticipated to remain a key driving variable over the conjecture time frame. Steam engines have been an essential part thermal power plants functioning over the world. However, with expanding condition concern centre has been moved from coal-terminated warm power stations to cleaner assets, for example, gaseous petrol, power devices, and renewable energy.

Capacity Outlook and Trend Analysis

Steam turbines of capacity that range from 121 MW to 350 MW ruled the market and represented more than 30% of the worldwide demand in 2015. These turbines are generally used in CHP units and also low limit control units. Expanding interest for CHP over the developing as well as developed nations is foreseen to drive the portion development over the gauge time frame. Little limit steam motors, i.e. < 120 MW are anticipated to witness most elevated development prospects because of expanding interest for industrial CHP units.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

Steam turbines have been extensively used in electrical power generation applications. Power and Utility application section rules the business and is foreseen to keep up its predominance over the estimate time frame. Steam turbine units can be matched with any combustion fuel, nonetheless; coal has been the favoured one. Rising environment concerns have confined the usage of coal-fired power plants and cleaner sources, for example, natural gas, and other renewable energy source assets have turned into the need of great importance.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

Asia Pacific rules the worldwide business with the vast majority of the request originating from China. The nation can be believed to depend on coal-fired go control generation plants with numerous plants in the pipeline in spite of the current over limit. The high rate of industrialization in China, and additionally India, will most likely create opportunities for the CHPs and in this manner for the steam turbine market. The district is likewise anticipated that would witness the quickest development over the estimate time frame. Europe is foreseen to encounter languid development over the figure time frame fundamentally because of the switching focus from conventional to cleaner and sustainable energy sources.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Dresser-Rand Group, Siemens, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Ansaldo STS, General Electric and Hitachi. MAN Diesel and Turbo’s procurement of MaxWatt Turbines Pvt. Ltd., obtained Alstom’s Power Generation and Grid business by GE and Ansaldo securing Alstom’s GT 26 and GT36 gas turbine technology and assets.

The Condensing Steam Turbines Market is segmented as follows-

By Capacity:

351 MW -750 MW

> 750 MW

< 120 MW

121 MW -350 MW

By Application:

Industrial

Power and Utility

Others

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2023?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?