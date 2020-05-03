Condensed Whey Market|keyplayers Agri-Mark, Inc., Foremost Farms USA, Associated Milk Producers Inc., Dairy Farmers of America, Leprino Foods Company

Condensed Whey market Outlook:

Whey is one of the biggest reservoirs of food protein available nowadays, whey is nothing but leftover liquid after the milk has been curdled and strained. Whey is a by-product of casein or cheese and is a rich source of protein and carbohydrates. Whey proteins consist of serum albumin, α-lactalbumin, β-lactoglobulin, proteose-peptones and immunoglobulins, which make it one of the biggest sources of protein. Whey is classified on the basis of its source into sweet whey and acid whey. Sweet whey is obtained from the processing of hard cheese, such as Swiss or cheddar cheese. On the other hand, acid whey is produced from acidic dairy products, such as yogurt and cottage cheese. This proteinaceous whey is, however, highly perishable and its use in liquid form is very limited and hence, it is necessary to reduce whey into a condensed form or powdered form. The condensation of whey reduces the volume of the liquid and increases the consistency of the liquid – the product obtained is referred to as condensed whey. Condensed whey is dried into powdered form and is marketed as a vital ingredient for a number of food products, for both human and animal consumption.

Condensed whey is widely used in the food and beverage industry in various applications, such as dairy products, bakery goods, baby food, meat production, beverages, sauces, soups, dressings and creams. The major use of condensed whey is in the processing of bread and other bakery products. Condensed whey is also used with fruits and jams in various toppings and spreads in confectionery. Besides, condensed whey is also used in the preparation of whey candies, such as ‘wheyfers,’ ‘whey caramel,’ ‘whey toffy,’ and ‘whipped whey fudge.’

Condensed whey is widely used by the manufacturers of animal nutrition products and feed ingredients. Condensed whey provides a readily-available source of energy from milk sugar lactose to animals. It is properly formulated into rations and feed of the animals and is supplemented with essential nutrients to ensure correct animal nutrition.

Market Dynamics:

The market for whey-based products is witnessing an upsurge in demand owing to the fact that it is one of the most valuable and nutritious proteins available in the market. The factors will facilitate the growth of the condensed whey market due to the growing applications of condensed whey in the production of various food and beverages products. The ever-increasing bakery and confectionery industry is the primary driver for the escalating demand for condensed milk as it is used as one of the key ingredients in these products. Besides, condensed milk is used in several ready-to-drink beverages as a protein source to fulfil the body requirements of an individual. Growing use of condensed whey as a protein supplement and in infant food formula will have a positive influence on the sales of the products. The manufacturers of animal nutrition products are using condensed whey in their feed and formulations to enhance their product offerings and provide animals with sufficient protein intake and nourishment. The growing animal feed industry is the key driver for the increasing demand for condensed whey.

Condensed Whey market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global market has been segmented as:

Plain Condensed Whey

Sweetened Condensed Whey

Condensed Acid Whey

On the basis of end use, the global market has been segmented as:

Food and Beverage Bakery products Confectionery Sauces, soups, and dressings Jams and jellies Meat products

Animal Nutrition and Feed

Powdered Whey

Global Condensed Whey market: Market Participants

Some of the key market participants identified across the value chain of the global Condensed Whey market are Agri-Mark, Inc., Foremost Farms USA, Associated Milk Producers Inc., Dairy Farmers of America, Leprino Foods Company .

Opportunities for Condensed Whey market:

The market for condensed whey is anticipated to witness growing demand from the emerging economies in Asia and Latin America owing to the growing inclination towards whey ingredients in these regions. Economic growth in key emerging economies in these regions has led to increasing disposable income and increasing consumers’ expenditure on lifestyle and health foods. North America and Western Europe are the major markets in the global condensed whey market due to increasing applications of condensed whey in animal feed and nutrition and food processing industries. Besides, condensed whey is used in the production of powered whey, which is used in health and dietary supplements to fulfill the protein intake of the body, and this is one of the important driving forces for the condensed whey market.

Brief Approach to Research Condensed Whey Market:

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes