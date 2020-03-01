Concussions Market Revenue, Key Players, Supply-Demand, Investment Feasibility and Forecast By 2023

Market Scenario

A concussion is referred to a brain injury that inflicts trauma further affecting the brain function. The effects due to concussions are temporary and may induce problems such as headaches, memory problems, concentration, coordination, and balance. Usually, an individual requires seven to 10 days to recover from this condition. Furthermore, if a person sustains a concussion, he/she is susceptible to additional concussions. Repeated concussions may lead to long-term consequences and hence, prevention is essential. Degenerative brain diseases such as Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) are seen in military veterans, athletes, and others who are susceptible to repetitive brain trauma.

As per the survey conducted by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) in the United States, concussions are considered as the most common type of injuries that requires medical care in case of children and adolescents. Concussions due to sports activities have become a significant problem.

Request Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5724

Regional Analysis

The global concussions market consists of regions, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas region accounted for the largest market share for the global concussions market owing to the growing occurrence of concussions and brain injury among the adolescents and the increasing awareness about its long-term effects. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2013, about 2.8 million traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) occurred with 75% of them being concussions in the U.S.

The European region accounted for the second largest market owing to the factors such as the rising geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE). Presently, CTE can only be diagnosed after death through brain tissue analysis. Moreover, nearly half a million patients below the age of 14 years visit emergency rooms annually for TBI. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness a fast growth over the forecast period for the global concussions market.

The Middle Eastern region is expected to develop at a steady pace owing to factors such as high sports activities, growing emphasis on R&D in the healthcare sector, and extensive development of healthcare infrastructure.

Segmentation

The global concussions market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, type, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of diagnosis, the global concussions market is segmented into imaging tests, neuropsychological assessment, balance assessment, and others. Imaging tests are further segmented into Computed Tomography (CT) scans, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans, Electroencephalogram (EEG), and others.

On the basis of type, the global concussions market is segmented into mild (grade 1), moderate (grade 2), and severe (grade 3).

On the basis of treatment, the global concussions market is segmented into medications, therapies, supportive care, surgery, and others. The medication segment is further classified into analgesic, anti-nausea medication, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global concussions market are GlaxoSmithKline PLC (U.S.), Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries (Israel), Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India), Allergan PLC (U.S.), Mylan NV (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Sanofi (France), Nephron Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Wockhardt Ltd. (India), Albemarle Corporation (U.S.), Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (U.S.), GRANULES (U.S.), Hubei Zhongtian Hengdi (China), Bayer AG (Germany), Boots (U.S.), Juhua Group Corporation (China), Lupin Pharmaceuticals (India), Baiyunshan (China), Hubei Prosperity GALAXY Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), BASF SE (Germany), Zibo Xinghua-Perrigo Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (China), Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (India), Hubei Yuancheng Saichuang Technology Co., Ltd. (China), IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited (IOLCP) (India), Huazhong Yaoye (China), Ethyl Corporation (U.S.), Bubei Hongjing (China), Shanghai Shenqiang (China), Jingchu Chen Pharmaceutical (China), Chenmei (China), Sunline (U.S.), CorePharma, LLC (U.S.), Zhengzhou Huayao Biological technology Co., Ltd (China), Wuhan Dinghui Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), and others.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/concussions-market-5724

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have a supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]